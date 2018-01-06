Star Trek: The Next Generation, Grace Under Fire actor Jon Paul Steuer passes away, aged 33

Actor and singer Jon Paul Steuer, the first person to play Alexander Rozhenko in Star Trek: The Next Generation died on Monday, aged 33.

The cause of death for Steuer has not been disclosed, according to the Willamette Week, which broke the tragic news.

Steuer, also known as Jonny P Jewels, was also part of the punk rock group P.R.O.B.L.E.M.S. The band confirmed the sad news on their Facebook page on Wednesday, writing, “It is with heavy hearts and saddened minds that we announce the passing of our dear friend and singer Jonny Jewels, AKA Jon Paul Steuer."

Many tributes poured in on Facebook and other social media with one Trekker writing, "Live long and prosper in the heavens".

Born in 1984 in Escondido, California, Steuer was cast in the sci-fi show in 1990 and went on to appear as Quentin Kelly in the ABC show Grace Under Fire. He then began a career as a musician before eventually starting a popular vegan restaurant Harvest at the Bindery in Portland, Oregon.

Rest in Peace, Jon Paul Steuer, the first actor to play Alexander in TNG. You will be deeply missed. pic.twitter.com/ATVn2uwezE — Star Trek Online (@trekonlinegame) January 4, 2018

A memorial is set to take place at the restaurant on Sunday (7 January).