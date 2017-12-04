Star Screen Awards 2017: Rajkummar Rao, Vidya Balan win big for Newton, Tumhari Sulu
The Star Screen Awards 2017 were held on 3 December and saw a bevy of celebrities in attendance. Although the function saw the likes of Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit grace the event, it was the younger lot of actors that stole the show — both in terms of fashion and awards. Rajkummar Rao, who has been riding the wave for a while now, took home two awards, while Dangal emerged as the big winner of the night, bagging multiple awards in different categories, as per IMDb.
Here is a complete list of winners:
Best Film (Critic)
Newton
Best Actor
Rajkummar Rao for Newton
Best Actress
Vidya Balan for Tumhari Sulu
Best Director
Nitesh Tiwari for Dangal
Best Actor (Popular Choice)
Irrfan Khan for Hindi Medium
Best Supporting Actor
Rajkummar Rao for Bareilly Ki Barfi
There are times when you have faith in the other person more than your self. More happiness for you @RajkummarRao may you reach the stars always.This award for #starscreen best supporting role for #bareillykibarfi will be special in my life forever. pic.twitter.com/SiHgrgk30b
— Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari (@Ashwinyiyer) December 3, 2017
Best Supporting Actress Neha Dhupia for Tumhari Sulu
I wanna say so much!!! @sureshtriveni @vidya_balan Mom Dad you knew before I or the world did ki #MainKarSaktiHai!! Believe in your dreams People!! They do come true!Thank you #starscreenawards for honouring me with an award for best supporting actor for #tumharisulu pic.twitter.com/vDnp6dnxsP — Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) December 3, 2017
Best Debut Director
Suresh Triveni for Tumhari Sulu
Best Playback Singer (Male)
Arijit Singh for Raees and Jagga Jasoos
Best Playback Singer (Female)
Shashaa Tirupati for Shubh Mangal Saavdhan
Best Music
Pritam Chakraborty for Dangal
Best Lyricist
Amitabh Bhattacharya for Dangal
Best Dialogue
Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Nitesh Tiwari for Bareilly Ki Barfi
Best Background Music
Pritam Chakraborty for Dangal
Best Editing
Ballu Saluja for Dangal
Best Choreographer
Shiamak Davar for 'Ullu Ka Pattha' (Jagga Jasoos)
Congratulations @Shiamakofficial for winning #StarScreenAwards for best choreographer for #UlluKaPatha from #JaggaJasoos Thank you for revolutionizing the Indian Film Industry for Dance & Entertainment .You have set a benchmark for all to follow . pic.twitter.com/JT0YqIUm4O
— Deeba Patel (@DeebaPatel) December 3, 2017