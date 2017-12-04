You are here:

Star Screen Awards 2017: Rajkummar Rao, Vidya Balan win big for Newton, Tumhari Sulu

Dec,04 2017 10:31 48 IST

The Star Screen Awards 2017 were held on 3 December and saw a bevy of celebrities in attendance. Although the function saw the likes of Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit grace the event, it was the younger lot of actors that stole the show — both in terms of fashion and awards. Rajkummar Rao, who has been riding the wave for a while now, took home two awards, while Dangal emerged as the big winner of the night, bagging multiple awards in different categories, as per IMDb.

Here is a complete list of winners:

Best Film (Critic)
Newton

Rajkummar Rao in a still from Newton

Best Actor
Rajkummar Rao for Newton

Best Actress

Vidya Balan for Tumhari Sulu

Neha Dhupia and Vidya Balan in a still from Tumhari Sulu. File image

Best Director

Nitesh Tiwari for Dangal

Best Actor (Popular Choice)

Irrfan Khan for Hindi Medium

Best Supporting Actor

Rajkummar Rao for Bareilly Ki Barfi

Best Supporting Actress Neha Dhupia for Tumhari Sulu

Best Debut Director

Suresh Triveni for Tumhari Sulu

Best Playback Singer (Male)

Arijit Singh for Raees and Jagga Jasoos

Best Playback Singer (Female)

Shashaa Tirupati for Shubh Mangal Saavdhan

Best Music

Pritam Chakraborty for Dangal

Dangal poster. Twitter@aamir_khan

Best Lyricist

Amitabh Bhattacharya for Dangal

Best Dialogue

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Nitesh Tiwari for Bareilly Ki Barfi

Best Background Music

Pritam Chakraborty for Dangal

Best Editing

Ballu Saluja for Dangal

Best Choreographer

Shiamak Davar for 'Ullu Ka Pattha' (Jagga Jasoos)

