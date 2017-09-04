Stand up comedian Jerry Seinfeld's Netflix special to release on 19 September: Watch trailer

The iconic opening music, a shot of a diner, a punchline and that laugh track — five seconds into an episode and you can always tell that you're watching Seinfeld, 'a show about nothing'. Well, not quite — it chronicled the funny and inane moments from the lives of Jerry Seinfeld playing a fictional version of himself, as well as his friends Elaine, Kramer and George.

Now, the stand up comic is going to have his own Netflix special which will stream on 19 August. In a recently released trailer of the show, Seinfeld can be seen talking about how he his career started.

Titled Jerry before Seinfeld, the show will feature more such stories about his Long Island upbringing, as well as some of the jokes he performed as a part of a set at The Comic Strip in New York.

Apart from this show, Jerry Seinfeld will also be part of two other upcoming projects for Netflix as a part of a $100 million deal he recently signed with the streaming service. One is his web-series Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee and the other is a second stand-up special. Additionally, he has also written scripted and non-scripted shows for Netflix.

He played a stand-up comic in the original Seinfeld show, where he starred with Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Michael Richards and Jason Alexander. It aired from 1989 to 1998.

Watch the trailer here:



Netflix also released some clips from the show on Instagram.

I’m only one finger away from a compliment. A post shared by Netflix Comedy (@netflixcomedy) on Aug 21, 2017 at 7:15pm PDT