Stand-up comedian Aditi Mittal to have own Netflix show Things They Wouldn't Let Me Say

Weeks after her appearance on a show with fellow comedians Tanmay Bhatt, Biswa Kalyan Rath and Kanan Gill, among others, to discuss the skewed sex ration in the Indian comedy scene, it has been announced that Aditi Mittal will have her own show on Netflix. The show has been titled Things They Wouldn't Let Me Say, and it will debut on 18 July.

That's right! @awryaditi is coming soon to Netflix with "Things They Wouldn't Let Me Say". pic.twitter.com/qh3QzhNJSg — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) June 12, 2017

Fans of Aditi Mittal are already pumped about the announcement, and we won't hold back from saying that Mittal has truly arrived, because she was fighting exactly this cause on air two weeks ago.

Amazon - we have 12 comics. All men. Netflix - we have one. Aditi Mittal show.#FTW — सात्विक स्नोब (@NotSoSnob) June 12, 2017

The discussion of the aforementioned Film Companion show was triggered by Amazon Prime's decision to sign on 14 comedians as part of a special comedy segment. Not one of these comedians is a woman.

The irony of the situation was not lost on anyone, because the panel of comedians who were part of the discussion comprised one woman and five men. Not just that, Mittal had to wait for her turn to speak about the issue, when really, she was the only one on the panel to have first-hand experience of such discrimination.

She spoke about how comedy in India is a boys' club and highlighted the lack of opportunities afforded to women. But a sizeable number of people argued against this by saying that she wasn't funny, which is the weakest argument one can make in this case.

Amazon Prime happens to be a competitor, albeit of a much smaller scale, of Netflix. And now Netflix has firmly upped the ante with this move, but we hope that this move is not a token one.

This news comes as a refreshing change considering that the only notable comedy shows in India headlined by women are Kaneez Surka's The General Fun Game Show and Anu Menon's Lola Kutty series. Finally, there seems to be some semblance of gender equality when it comes to comedy and the investment put into male comedians versus female ones.