Stan Lee hit with new sexual harassment allegations; Marvel Universe co-creator denies charges

Stan Lee, the Marvel Universe co-creator, has been facing allegations of sexually harassing women from a nursing company previously employed by him, following an expose by the Daily Mail earlier this week. Lee has now been hit by a fresh allegation.

Daily Mail has revealed that Lee, 95, had groped, demanded sex and then masturbated in front of a masseuse at a Chicago hotel in April last year. The sexual harassment incident is said to have taken place when Lee was attending The Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo (C2E2). The masseuse has filed a legal complaint and lawyers for Marvel and POW! Entertainment, Lee’s company, have been in contact with the victim as reported by Daily Mail.

However, through his personal lawyer Tom Lallas, Stan Lee has once again categorically denied the allegation by the masseuse and is claiming this is another attempt at extorting money or a ‘shake down’ as reported by Daily Mail. The previous allegations of sexually harassing care nurses had also been denied and described as defamatory by Lallas.

“Mr Lee categorically denies these allegations and he fully intends to fight to protect his stellar good name and impeccable character. Mr Lee has not offered any money to settle this claim, and no negotiations have ever occurred regarding any payment to this accuser. This accusation is another example of a demand that Mr Lee has received to pay money and threat that if he does not do so, the accuser will hold a press conference and go to the media. Mr Lee will not be extorted or blackmailed, and will pay no money to anyone because he has done absolutely nothing wrong,” said the statement issued by Tom Lallas after the care nurses' allegations had surfaced earlier this week as reported by The Guardian.

Lee is currently the chairman emeritus of Marvel, and deeply involved with the development of projects for his company POW! Entertainment. He is said to have a personal fortune of $50 million. Lee was the former president and chairman of Marvel where he co-created Spider Man, Iron Man, the X-Men, The Incredible Hulk and other popular comic book characters which have today helped Marvel earn $23 billion as the highest grossing movie franchises.

Published Date: Jan 12, 2018 10:48 AM | Updated Date: Jan 12, 2018 10:48 AM