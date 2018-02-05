Stalker arrested for trying to kidnap Lana Del Rey at Orlando concert; singer says she's 'doing fine'

Orlando: A Florida man is in jail for allegedly threatening to kidnap pop singer Lana Del Rey before a concert.

In a statement posted on Saturday on Twitter , Orlando Police said officers arrested 43-year-old Michael Shawn Hunt of Riverview on Friday night outside the Amway Center where Del Rey was performing.

ARRESTED: Michael Hunt, for aggravated stalking & attempted kidnapping w/a weapon. After receiving a tip we deemed a credible threat, OPD got to him before he could get near singer Lana Del Rey last night at her show at Amway Center. pic.twitter.com/twVrOSxNqF — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) February 3, 2018

OPD Media release on arrest of Michael Hunt, 43, who stalked, made threats against singer Lana Del Rey. Working off a tip,OPD Officers were able to stop Hunt, who was armed with a knife, before he could get to the Amway Center. pic.twitter.com/mOsfGEwJIO — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) February 4, 2018

The statement said authorities had received a tip about Hunt making a possible kidnapping threat to the singer, whose real name is Elizabeth Grant.

Police said Hunt was carrying a ticket to the concert and a knife when he was arrested about a block away from the venue.

Hunt was held Sunday without bail on charges of attempted kidnapping with a weapon and aggravated stalking with a credible threat. Jail records did not show whether he had an attorney.

Following his arrest, Lana Del Rey took to Twitter to reassure her fans that she is "doing fine" and plans to continue her tour.

I’m doing fine thanks for the messages. And tomorrow we’ll be in Hotlanta can’t wait to see everyone. Yachty that means u. pic.twitter.com/hwrRYyrA3E — Lana Del Rey (@LanaDelRey) February 4, 2018

Published Date: Feb 05, 2018 17:49 PM | Updated Date: Feb 05, 2018 17:49 PM