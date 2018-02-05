You are here:

Stalker arrested for trying to kidnap Lana Del Rey at Orlando concert; singer says she's 'doing fine'

Feb,05 2018 17:49 19 IST

Orlando: A Florida man is in jail for allegedly threatening to kidnap pop singer Lana Del Rey before a concert.

File image of Lana Del Rey. AP

In a statement posted on Saturday on Twitter , Orlando Police said officers arrested 43-year-old Michael Shawn Hunt of Riverview on Friday night outside the Amway Center where Del Rey was performing.

The statement said authorities had received a tip about Hunt making a possible kidnapping threat to the singer, whose real name is Elizabeth Grant.

Police said Hunt was carrying a ticket to the concert and a knife when he was arrested about a block away from the venue.

Hunt was held Sunday without bail on charges of attempted kidnapping with a weapon and aggravated stalking with a credible threat. Jail records did not show whether he had an attorney.

Following his arrest, Lana Del Rey took to Twitter to reassure her fans that she is "doing fine" and plans to continue her tour.

