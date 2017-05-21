SS Rajamouli's Baahubali series to be screened at Cannes 2017

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion has raked an unprecedented Rs 1500 crore worldwide at the box office, and is still going strong. Adding to this feat, both the films of the franchise - Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion will be screened at the 70th Cannes Film Festival.

In a previous report by Firstpost, it was stated that the second installment of the mega-franchise broke many "several domestic and international box office records since it released on 28 April 2017". The makers of the movie took to Twitter on 19 May and thanked all the fans for supporting their film.

It's getting Bigger and Bigger... SUCH A REMARKABLE MILESTONE!! THANK YOU EVERYONE FOR YOUR SUPPORT! #1500CroreBaahubalipi c.twitter.com/C7htwLDxS7 — Baahubali (@BaahubaliMovie) May 19, 2017

Hindustan Times, in one of its reports on 21 May, states, "The movie was originally made in Telugu and Tamil and was later dubbed into Hindi, Malayalam, German, French, Japanese and English. Baahubali and Baahuba li 2 will be screened at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival."

The film stars popular actors like Prabhas, Anushka Shetty, Rana Daggubati and Sathyaraj in lead roles.

As soon as the news broke out about the Cannes screening of their film, the makers posted on Twitter and invited people to come for the screening.

With Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor glorifying India at the film festival, the screening of Baahubali series has made it even a more momentous feat.