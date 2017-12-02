You are here:

SRK's picture from Aanand L Rai film; Manushi Chhillar's award moment: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

FP Staff

Dec,02 2017

What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?

Very little, right?

And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who re-posted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what? Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.

We stalk, you read. Deal?

Shah Rukh Khan posts a picture from the sets of Aanand L Rai's untitled film:

From the sets of @aanandlrai film. Techno Dolly,chroma screens & gizmos galore...

A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) on

Rai's upcoming project, often called the "dwarf film" is eagerly awaited by SRK's numerous fans. More so because he is going to share screen with his Jab Tak Hai Jaan co-stars — Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif — after five long years. The premise of the film has been kept under wraps, but SRK decided to give a sneak peek from the shoot.

Boman Irani celebrates his birthday mid-air on a flight to Dubai:


Bollywood actor Boman Irani's friends threw him a surprise birthday party which they had organised while travelling to Dubai. It is the Munna Bhai actor's 58th birthday.

Miss World Manushi Chhillar receives Indian of the Year award:

After making the country proud by winning the Miss World 2017 title this year, Haryana's Manushi Chhillar has become the nation's darling. After Priyanka Chopra (who won the title in the year 2000) there have been no pageant winners from the country. It was only apt that Chhillar was given the Indian of the Year trophy!

Bollywood stars shine at the Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards:

‪Queens all the way!‬ ‪#Rekha presenting @SrideviBKapoor her award at the Reliance Digital and Filmfare #GlamourAndStyleAwards ‬

A post shared by Filmfare (@filmfare) on


From Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor, to Kareena Kapoor, Rekha, and Sridevi — all of Bollywood's favourite actresses made an enthralling entry at the Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2017. The men looked equally dapper, whether it was Hrithik Roshan, Shahid Kapoor or Varun Dhawan.

Bharti Singh posts picture of her pre-wedding celebrations in Goa:

Comedienne Bharti Singh is all set to be hitched to Haarsh Limbachiyaa in a big-fat Punajbi wedding on 3 December.

Hazel Keech celebrates one year of marriage to cricketer Yuvraj Singh:


Keech posted a picture on Instagram with Yuvraj and it became viral in no time. The couple has been making appearances together at various events — cricket matches, weddings and social gatherings.

