SRK's picture from Aanand L Rai film; Manushi Chhillar's award moment: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

Shah Rukh Khan posts a picture from the sets of Aanand L Rai's untitled film:

From the sets of @aanandlrai film. Techno Dolly,chroma screens & gizmos galore... A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) on Nov 29, 2017 at 8:53am PST

Rai's upcoming project, often called the "dwarf film" is eagerly awaited by SRK's numerous fans. More so because he is going to share screen with his Jab Tak Hai Jaan co-stars — Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif — after five long years. The premise of the film has been kept under wraps, but SRK decided to give a sneak peek from the shoot.

Boman Irani celebrates his birthday mid-air on a flight to Dubai:

Birthday celebrations started early this year with this surprise party on board, on our way to Dubai...Thanks @jetairways, @aquibsiddik, #ShirlyLobo for the on board cake...and of course #Maya (you’re the best). A post shared by Boman Irani (@boman_irani) on Dec 1, 2017 at 9:50pm PST



Bollywood actor Boman Irani's friends threw him a surprise birthday party which they had organised while travelling to Dubai. It is the Munna Bhai actor's 58th birthday.

Miss World Manushi Chhillar receives Indian of the Year award:

After making the country proud by winning the Miss World 2017 title this year, Haryana's Manushi Chhillar has become the nation's darling. After Priyanka Chopra (who won the title in the year 2000) there have been no pageant winners from the country. It was only apt that Chhillar was given the Indian of the Year trophy!

Bollywood stars shine at the Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards:

‪Begum of Bollywood #KareenaKapoorKhan takes the Reliance Digital and Filmfare #GlamourAndStyleAwards red carpet by storm. ‬ A post shared by Filmfare (@filmfare) on Dec 1, 2017 at 9:09am PST

#KatrinaKaif or #DeepikaPadukone - whose look at the Reliance Digital and Filmfare #GlamourAndStyleAwards did you like better? A post shared by Filmfare (@filmfare) on Dec 2, 2017 at 12:54am PST

‪Queens all the way!‬ ‪#Rekha presenting @SrideviBKapoor her award at the Reliance Digital and Filmfare #GlamourAndStyleAwards ‬ A post shared by Filmfare (@filmfare) on Dec 2, 2017 at 1:30am PST

‪Cute moments ft. @sonamakapoor, @iHrithik and @Varun_dvn from the Reliance Digital and Filmfare #GlamourAndStyleAwards ‬ A post shared by Filmfare (@filmfare) on Dec 2, 2017 at 1:24am PST

‪What a glamorous sandwich!‬ ‪@sonamakapoor, @shahidkapoor and @Asli_Jacqueline get goofy at the Reliance Digital and Filmfare #GlamourAndStyleAwards. ‬ A post shared by Filmfare (@filmfare) on Dec 2, 2017 at 1:37am PST



From Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor, to Kareena Kapoor, Rekha, and Sridevi — all of Bollywood's favourite actresses made an enthralling entry at the Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2017. The men looked equally dapper, whether it was Hrithik Roshan, Shahid Kapoor or Varun Dhawan.

Bharti Singh posts picture of her pre-wedding celebrations in Goa:

Celebration in the process! Can't wait anymore @haarshlimbachiyaa30 💙❤️😍 #weddingdiaries #gettinghitched #Bhartikishaadi #bhartikibaraat A post shared by Bharti Singh (@bharti.laughterqueen) on Dec 1, 2017 at 10:36pm PST

Comedienne Bharti Singh is all set to be hitched to Haarsh Limbachiyaa in a big-fat Punajbi wedding on 3 December.

Hazel Keech celebrates one year of marriage to cricketer Yuvraj Singh:

Wining and dining after 1 year of marriage. Happy Anniversary @yuvisofficial its been a roller coaster but i wouldn’t have wanted to do it with anyone else. I love you husband ❤️😘😊 A post shared by HazelKeechOfficial (@hazelkeechofficial) on Nov 30, 2017 at 7:53am PST



Keech posted a picture on Instagram with Yuvraj and it became viral in no time. The couple has been making appearances together at various events — cricket matches, weddings and social gatherings.