You are here:

SRK reveals insights on Zero; Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu celebrate Inaaya's half birthday: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

SRK reveals insights on Zero; Marvel shares teaser for Fantastic Four: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?

Very little, right?

And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who re-posted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.

We stalk, you read. Deal?

Shah Rukh Khan 'growing up into a child' working on Zero

I am loving & living making Zero the Film. Thx @aanandlrai & the whole team for this. Only way to describe it is ‘ I am growing up very fast into a child...very fast’ — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 29, 2018

Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in the role of a vertically-challenged man in the upcoming Aanand L Rai directorial Zero. The superstar reunites with Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma for this film after their 2012 outing Jab Tak Hai Jaan.

Arpita Khan, Aayush Sharma celebrate 2nd birthday of their son Ahil

While husband Aayush Sharma is all set to make his Bollywood debut with Loveraatri, Arpita Khan gets set to celebrate their son Ahil's second birthday.

Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu celebrate daughter Inaaya's half birthday

It may not be your full birthday but any reason to celebrate you is a good one ❤️ #halfbirthday pic.twitter.com/6h20g8HB6B — Soha Ali Khan (@sakpataudi) March 29, 2018

While Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan's son Taimur seems to be the current Internet sensation, cousin Inaaya is no less than a delight to watch. Parents Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu celebrated Inaaya turning 6-months old.

Avengers: Infinity War may feature Captain Marvel

Director-duo Russo brothers shared a picture of Brie Larson in her Captain Marvel avatar, thus adding fuel to the speculations of her possible appearance in the upcoming superhero extravaganza.

Ali Fazal shares pictures from the sets of Milan Talkies



After earning enough global limelight with Victoria & Abdul, actor Ali Fazal is back in Bollywood. He is currently shooting for Tigmanshu Dhulia's upcoming film Milan Talkies.

Madhuri Dixit gives a sneak peek into her upcoming film Bucket List

Madhuri Dixit continues to exude the same charm, charisma with her million dollar smile. After launching the teaser of her upcoming Marathi flick Bucket List, she teased fans with a sneak peek of her character Madhura Sane.

Karan Johar, Anurag Kashyap, Dibakar Banerjee and Zoya Akhtar team up for Lust Stories

On 29 March, Netflix announced the upcoming anthology film Lust Stories helmed by the quartet — Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar, Anurag Kashyap and Dibakar Banerjee. This will be the second joint collaboration of the directors after 2013's Bombay talkies.

Published Date: Mar 30, 2018 16:46 PM | Updated Date: Mar 30, 2018 16:46 PM