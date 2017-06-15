Sriram Raghavan's next with Tabu, Ayushmann Khurrana named Mud Mud Ke Na Dekh?

We had earlier reported that director Sriram Raghavan is all set to start a film with the unusual pairing of Tabu and Ayushmann Khurrana.

Now, it is being reported that the film's name will be Mud Mud Ke Na Dekh, says SpotboyE.

The entertainment website also reports that Tabu and Khurrana have already begun shooting for the film in Lonavla and Pune. 30 per cent of the film has reportedly already been shot.

Mud Mud Ke Na Dekh was in fact offered to actors like Varun Dhawan and Harshvardhan Kapoor before it landed up with Khurrana. Sriram Raghavan's last film Badlapur (2015) had revolutionised Varun Dhawan's image and film career. He was seen in a dark-blood thirsty avatar is the dark thriller which also starred Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Tabu's credibility as a phenomenal actress is a well-known fact. She was seen in Ajay Devgn-starrer thriller Drishyam (2015) where she played the role of the police chief of Goa.

Later, in 2016, she was also seen in Abhishek Kapoor's adaption of Charles Dicken's Great Expectations - Fitoor co-starring Aditya Roy Kapoor and Katrina Kaif. Currently, she is working on Rohit Shetty's Golmaal Again with Ajay Devgn, Parineeti Chopra, Tusshar Kapoor, Arshad Warsi and Kunal Kemmu.

On the other hand, Ayushmann Khurrana, was last seen this year opposite Parineeti Chopra in Akshay Roy's Meri Pyaari Bindu (2017) and will be seen in Ashwini Iyer Tiwari's Bareilly Ki Barfi alongside Kriti Sanon and Rajkumarr Rao. He is also going to feature in R S Prasanna's Shubh Mangal Saavdhan with his Dum Laga Ke Haisha co-star Bhumi Pednekar.

It will be interesting to see, how these two actors weave magic with their super talent in Mud Mud Ke Na Dekh.