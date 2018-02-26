Manish Malhotra, Karan Johar reach Anil Kapoor's residence
Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra arrive at the residence of Anil Kapoor in Mumbai. #Sridevi pic.twitter.com/LAI6gaaOjY— ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2018
Reports of toxicology tests can lead to further delay in sending the body back The toxicology reports of tests done on blood and organs of Sridevi are expected to reveal the exact cause of her death. If the reports do not conclusively confirm a natural cause such as the reported heart attack, there will be further investigations which would mean even more delays for sending her body home, sources told Gulf News.
The toxicology reports of tests done on blood and organs of Sridevi are expected to reveal the exact cause of her death. If the reports do not conclusively confirm a natural cause such as the reported heart attack, there will be further investigations which would mean even more delays for sending her body home, sources told Gulf News.
Sridevi will be seen for the last time in Shah Rukh Khan's Zero Sridevi will be seen on the big screen for the last time with Shah Rukh Khan in Zero. Sridevi has a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif starrer Zero.
What Sridevi's Chandni co-star Rishi Kapoor writes about the actress in his memoir, Khullam Khulla Rishi in his book fondly recalls his first meeting with the versatile actress when he met her on the sets of Harmesh Malhotra’s Nagina. It was also an era when Sridevi was one from a lot of actors who were slightly reluctant to work with him because of he'd had a string of failures in Dosti Dushmani, Ek Chadar Maili Si and Sitamgar. Sridevi, on the other hand, had just delivered a super success with Karma. Rishi Kapoor candidly admits that he had hit a plateau at that time but she was gracious enough to work with him in Nagina. Read the full article here
Sridevi's mortal remains to reach Mumbai at 7 pm, says report
Choreographers Saroj Khan, Remo D'souza reminisce about actress' dance prowess According to veteran choreographer, Saroj Khan, who had a long and special association with the actress, Sridevi didn’t take things easy and would come fully prepared for her shoot armed with different costumes, wigs and hair dos, and creative ideas — all well in advance. “She was very particular about what would finally be shown on screen and how she will be presented in every song. She would come on shoots with many suitcases. Even for her roles, she dressed appropriately and she always wanted to look the part,” said Khan, who worked with Sridevi on Khuda Gawah, Karma, Lamhe, Nagina and many more. Well-known choreographer-director, Remo D’souza regrets not getting a single chance to choreograph for Sridevi. Remo, who particularly likes her dance act in Chaalbaaz, says his first encounter with her was during an awards ceremony in Macau three years back. “She had to perform all her popular numbers and I was completely awe-struck by her when she was rehearsing. She was a totally different person on camera. Towards the end Prabhu Dheva joined her on stage and it was such a delight watching her. She was one of the few actors to take dance to another level because she was proficient at both, western and classical forms. Apart from grace, she would give great expressions which very few can do,” said Remo, further adding, “Now I feel bad for not getting the opportunity to choreograph her. Ahmed was lucky. This regret will always remain with me." Read full report here
Choreographers Saroj Khan, Remo D'souza reminisce about actress' dance prowess
According to veteran choreographer, Saroj Khan, who had a long and special association with the actress, Sridevi didn’t take things easy and would come fully prepared for her shoot armed with different costumes, wigs and hair dos, and creative ideas — all well in advance. “She was very particular about what would finally be shown on screen and how she will be presented in every song. She would come on shoots with many suitcases. Even for her roles, she dressed appropriately and she always wanted to look the part,” said Khan, who worked with Sridevi on Khuda Gawah, Karma, Lamhe, Nagina and many more.
Well-known choreographer-director, Remo D’souza regrets not getting a single chance to choreograph for Sridevi. Remo, who particularly likes her dance act in Chaalbaaz, says his first encounter with her was during an awards ceremony in Macau three years back. “She had to perform all her popular numbers and I was completely awe-struck by her when she was rehearsing. She was a totally different person on camera. Towards the end Prabhu Dheva joined her on stage and it was such a delight watching her. She was one of the few actors to take dance to another level because she was proficient at both, western and classical forms. Apart from grace, she would give great expressions which very few can do,” said Remo, further adding, “Now I feel bad for not getting the opportunity to choreograph her. Ahmed was lucky. This regret will always remain with me."
Boney's son Arjun Kapoor spotted outside Anil Kapoor's residence Image courtesy: Sachin Gokhale
Sridevi's funeral to have 'everything in white' ABP News is quoting sources as claiming that Sridevi's last journey will be on a truck filled with white flowers. The report adds that Sridevi always wanted everything to be in white when she dies and that her family is trying its best to fulfill the last wish.
Forensics department yet to submit blood test report, says UAE media The forensics department are yet to submit blood test results to Dubai police for release of actor Sridevi's body, reports Khaleej Times. The reports adds that it is expected in the next couple of hours.
Delay in release of body not unusual; all procedures laid down by UAE govt being followed Although the public has so far had very limited access to information about her death and the process of repatriation, reports suggest that all developments with regard to the release of the body are well in sync with general rules and regulations. To report a death outside a hospital, the UAE police needs to be called immediately, as per the official portal of the UAE government. Forensic reports have to be obtained from the police to investigate the cause of death. The authorities then fill out a death report and move the body to a government morgue. After the procurement of a death certificate, the document has to be submitted to UAE's Ministry of Health and Prevention, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation. The ministry registers the death and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation attests the death certificate, according to the official govt portal. In Sridevi's case, the forensic procedures were not rushed since she is a high profile personality, reports News18.
Although the public has so far had very limited access to information about her death and the process of repatriation, reports suggest that all developments with regard to the release of the body are well in sync with general rules and regulations.
To report a death outside a hospital, the UAE police needs to be called immediately, as per the official portal of the UAE government. Forensic reports have to be obtained from the police to investigate the cause of death. The authorities then fill out a death report and move the body to a government morgue.
After the procurement of a death certificate, the document has to be submitted to UAE's Ministry of Health and Prevention, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation. The ministry registers the death and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation attests the death certificate, according to the official govt portal. In Sridevi's case, the forensic procedures were not rushed since she is a high profile personality, reports News18.
Sridevi's body only to released by late evening According to India Today, veteran actor Sridevi's body will only be released by late Monday evening as Dubai police is still awaiting the final forensic report on the death. After receiving the report and issuing the death certificate, the body is likely to embalmed and then flown to Mumbai on a chartered plane.
The procedure of issuing a death certificate in UAE After getting the official death certificate, register the death with the UAE's Ministry of Health and Prevention, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and the Department of Naturalisation and Residency of the emirate of residence. Ministry of Health and Prevention will register the death, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation will attest the death certificate and translation and the Department of Naturalisation and Residency will cancel the visa. The process for registering a death might vary from emirate to emirate and depending on the religion and the residential status of the deceased. In the case of the death of an expatriate, contact the embassy or consulate of his country in the UAE and inform them about his death for further formalities. Deceased expatriates may be cremated or buried in the UAE or their bodies may be sent to their home countries, on showing the requisite documents. If you wish the body of the deceased to be flown back to his home country, you will need the death certificate to be translated and duly attested. You will also need an NOC from the embassy or the consulate of the deceased. The diplomatic mission must cancel the passport and register the death in the home country.
Nothing sinister about the procedure; no delay in handing over Sridevi's body The UAE government has in place a system in such circumstances and will not be moved by either emotion or pressure. In the event of a visitor dying in a public place, or as it was in this case, a hotel room, outside of a clinic or hospital, the procedure will be followed. Until the viscera is examined, postmortem done, autopsy completed and reports correlated with the standard police investigation filed, the body will not be released. Read full report here
It is woefully wrong to read anything negative in this process. Somebody, whether famous or otherwise, died in a specific set of circumstances. Until every aspect of this development is checked and ticked, there will be a waiting period. This is normal and there is nothing sinister or untoward about it.
Procedural clearances likely to take 3 to 4 hours According to Khaleej Times, Indian consulate officials and various social workers are gathering outside the hospital. The report claims that Indian officials are hopeful of all procedural work will be done by 1.30 pm (UAE time). The body is likely to reach India at around 4 or 4.30 pm.
Karan Johar's moving tribute to Sridevi on Instagram "I danced to hawa Hawaii when I was in school.....I have seen every film of hers multiple times....I met her with shaking hands and feet on the sets of my fathers film GUMRAH....and felt I had arrived when she called me for the first time .....every time I met her I had a star struck moment and a fan boy vibe....I don’t think I can believe it...perhaps I don’t think I want to believe that she is no more... she is a huge reason I love the movies....I feel like Indian cinema just lost its smile....the heavens are fortunate they just inherited a gift of life.....heartbroken....."
Sridevi's body will be ready for repatriation by 3.30 pm IST According to Khaleej Times, Indian consulate officials have said that after receiving the police clearance and forensic report, the other procedures including, immigration and embalming would be completed in the next 3 to 4 hours. The officials have confirmed to the UAE-based newspaper that they are hopeful that Sridevi's body will be ready for repatriation with all the completed procedures by 1 to 2pm (Dubai time).
Sridevi had announced a collaboration with Gauri Shinde that will never happen Sharing a photo of her with director and producer Gauri Shinde four months ago on Instagram, Sridevi had hinted about the next project which could have been with the English Vinglish maker.
Sridevi, the style icon: Glamorous, quirky, demure, outré — there was no look the actress couldn't carry off The lehenga is the colour of boiled pink candy; its gota border incandescent with all the insolent possibilities that dancing at a wedding can open up. Unencumbered by its girth, or by the weight of the jewelley that accessorises it, the wearer dances blithely. She is Chandni; she is the irrepressible beam of moonlight in Yash Chopra’s 1989 melodrama Chandni; she is actress Sridevi in the role of a lifetime. To refer to her in the past tense would be a disservice to the flamboyance of her oeuvre. For, a repertoire that spans Malayalam films like Poompatta (1971) to the Bollywood thriller Mom (2017) can hardly be relegated to the archives, now that Sridevi is no more. Her work makes it impossible to consign her to the realm of the dead. She lives, in the way her hips swayed or her eyes gleamed or her rounded syllables declared, “Dikhta nahin hai kya? Beer bottles le rahi hoon!” (ChaalBaaz, 1989), or mischievously observed, “Sawaal ke jawaab mein sawaal nahi kiya jaata” (Lamhe, 1991). Read full tribute here
RECAP: Sridevi's body to be brought back in Anil Ambani's aircraft In a moving gesture, Indian industrial magnate Anil Ambani has sent an aircraft to Dubai to bring back Bollywood actress Sridevi Kapoor's body to India later on Sunday, sources said. The 13-seater private jet, (Embraer-135BJ) belonging to Reliance Transport & Travel Ltd, left Mumbai for Dubai around 1.30 pm on Sunday.
Manish Malhotra recalls his association with Sridevi Manish Malhotra recalled his association with actress Sridevi and told News18, "I first met her in 1990 when she was already a superstar and I was beginning my career. Working with an icon I always called “Ma’am” was a turning point in my career, as it was the beginning of many associations and a longstanding friendship beyond work. We have seen each other grow professionally and personally - it was amazing to see the roles she blossomed into, her passion for painting, and the doting wife and mother she was.”
Saddened by Sridevi's demise, says Tibetan leader Tibetan Prime Minister-in-exile Lobsang Sangay on Sunday said he was saddened by the demise of Bollywood actress Sridevi in Dubai, saying that "like millions, he will miss her too". IANS
Celebrities continue to reach Anil Kapoor's residence According to The Quint, several celebrities, including Shabana Azmi, Anupam Kher, David Dhawan reached Anil Kapoor’s residence to offer their condolences to the family.
From Chaalbaaz to Mr India, veteran actor's comic genius was exceptional Her early films earned her a career, no doubt, catapulting her to the top of an industry in which it was difficult to gain a toehold if you did not speak the language well. But this did not deter producers who lined up to capitalise on her box-office success. What she lacked in language and diction, she compensated for with her vulnerability and versatility, in particular her comic timing. Until then Hindi films, to a large extent, had a separate set of comic actors who complemented the leading man and lady. The lead pair seldom kneeled down to comedy, which was best left to supporting actors. But then there was Sridevi, a lead actress who confidently showcased her ability to turn a scene into something humorous and entertaining. Read full article here
The procedure before the body is flown back to India Reports said that once the forensic reports were handed over to Indian officials, Sridevi's body would be taken to Muhaisna for embalming. The process takes close to 90 minutes. The police will then issue a death certificate. According to news reports, the Indian consulate in Dubai will cancel the passport following which the immigration department will complete administrative procedures. The public prosecutor will then give permission to hand over the body and a private plane will fly the mortal remains of Sridevi to India. Read full report here
Mortal remains likely to be handed over after 10.30 am India Today is quoting the Dubai police department as saying that the autopsy certificate will be received by 8:30-9 am Dubai time (10-10:30 am IST). The report adds that once the report is clear, the mortal remains will be handed over to relatives for the final journey.
Sridevi was later found unconscious in the bathtub After chatting for roughly 15 minutes with her husband, Sridevi reportedly went to the washroom where she suffered the massive attack and was found unconscious in the bathtub minutes later. "He (Boney) tried to revive her and when he could not, he called a friend of his. After that, he informed the police at 9 pm," the source told Khaleej Times. Read full report here
Last moments of Sridevi According to a report in Khaleej Times, the legendary actress was getting ready for a dream dinner date with her husband Boney Kapoor in Dubai before she reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest. According to the report, Boney had returned to Dubai in order to give a "surprise" to Sridevi. Both were supposed to return to Mumbai together.
Tamil Nadu CM expresses grief over Sridevi's death Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palaniswami expressed grief over legendary actress Sridevi's passing away, and said it "is a huge loss not only for Tamil filmdom, but to the entire Indian film industry." Lauding her as a "multi-faceted acting personality," he cited her performance in Tamil movies of the late 1970's and early 1980's - '16 Vayathiniley', 'Moondram Pirai', 'Sivappu Rojakkal', 'Priya' and 'Varumayin Niram Sivappu' - as proof of her acting skills. The chief minister conveyed his condolences to the next of kin of Sridevi and said he prayed that her soul rests in peace, PTI reported.
Fans lose patience as body remains to be flown to India According to The Indian Express, crowds had gathered outside Sridevi's home in Lokhandwala on Sunday for a glimpse of the deceased superstar. However, awaiting the arrival of the funeral cortège, the dozens of fans finally lost patience.
Sridevi’s last rites to be conducted on Monday, 26 February Actress Sridevi’s last rites will be conducted at the Pawan Hans crematorium in Vile Parle, Mumbai, at noon, news reports have said. Before the cremation, family and friends will pay their last respects at her bungalow, Bhagya, between 8-10 am.
Farhan Akhtar, Saroj Khan at Anil Kapoor's residence
#Mumbai: Actor Farhan Akhtar and his mother Honey Irani arrive at the residence of Anil Kapoor #Sridevi pic.twitter.com/zcK4Ah9sTc— ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2018
I still can't believe it. We can't believe it. We all loved her. I can't say anything else: Choreographer Saroj Khan on #Sridevi pic.twitter.com/R0DUbt4E20— ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2018
#RIPSridevi -- Autopsy is still underway. #Sridevi's mortal remains likely to reach India by 7:00 PM: Amira Agarib, Khaleej Times to CNN-News18 #LIVE https://t.co/Jt1CiBzADy pic.twitter.com/LPIV1XiWuP— News18 (@CNNnews18) February 26, 2018
Jyotiraditya Scindia condoles Sridevi's death
Sridevi’s demise is not just a loss to the film industry, but to the nation as a whole. Her grace, art and poise will never be forgotten. May she rest in peace.— Jyotiraditya Scindia (@JM_Scindia) February 26, 2018
Sand artist Sudarshan Pattanaik's tribute to Sridevi
Tribute to the #LegendaryActress #Sridevi .My SandArt at Puri beach in Odisha.#RipSridevi pic.twitter.com/evw78gKUfL— Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) February 25, 2018
Comic timing in a blink of an eyelid. Even As I grieve for #Sridevi I couldn’t help admiring her amazing comic timing. Don’t know a single actor in the world that could have pulled this scene off like she did - Sridevi Charlie Chaplin sequence https://t.co/ZKSKvQdm0D via @YouTube— Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) February 26, 2018
Karan Johar tweets about 'unpredictability' of life
The unpredictability of life only hits us in times of tragedy ...then soon after we go back to being petulant and full of ourselves....I hope we can take stock of the eventualities of life and death and then rise above our own insecurities....— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) February 26, 2018
Manjul's tribute to India's first female superstar
#Sridevi My tribute in @firstpost— MANJUL (@MANJULtoons) February 25, 2018
Senior media expert hits out at rumour mongers
Some of the speculation in the MSM around #sridevi 's death is downright cruel and thoughtless.— Harini Calamur (@calamur) February 26, 2018
it’s been 24 hours since #Sridevi left us heartbroken,taking away the sunshine from our lives.seems like things have come to a standstill.. i always insist on the importance of spending time with our loved ones..family and friends..you never know - “Kal ho na ho..” good night.— khushbusundar (@khushsundar) February 25, 2018
Cartoonist Satish Acharya's tribute to Sridevi
Rest In Peace, Sridevi! @sifydotcom cartoon #Sridevi pic.twitter.com/U8Lc6l2z9b— Satish Acharya (@satishacharya) February 25, 2018
Farah Khan and Tabu reach Anil Kapoor's residence
Farah Khan and Tabu arrive at residence of Anil Kapoor in Mumbai. #Sridevi pic.twitter.com/aQIg7bkYnJ— ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2018
Fans in Kanpur light candles to pay tribute
Fans in Kanpur light candles to pay tribute to #Sridevi . pic.twitter.com/Mzmov5c6CP— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 26, 2018
Preparations underway for Sridevi's final rites
#Mumbai: Fogging being done at Pawan Hans crematorium, in preparation for the last rites of #Sridevi pic.twitter.com/RL5gcFCWBV— ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2018
Our Holi party at Janki Kurir stands cancelled on 2nd March in the wake of Sridevis passing away.— Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) February 26, 2018
Superstar Rajinikanth arrives in Mumbai
VIEW PICS: Rajinikanth arrives in Mumbai to attend #Sridevi’s last rites. #sridevideath #RIPSridevi https://t.co/06eNiDGnBH pic.twitter.com/1Ke9CE3yhp— Bollywood Bubble (@bollybubble) February 26, 2018
Latest images from Sridevi's residence
Mumbai: Latest visuals from outside the residence of #Sridevi; her mortal remains will be brought to India from Dubai today. pic.twitter.com/pAz2Xav4lG— ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2018
Memorable: Beautiful #Sridevi broke down as she addressed her Pakistan co-stars of #Mom - Adnan and Sajal - who could not be there due to the ban on Pak artists. “I really miss you all, the way you all have worked in this film is beyond compare...' #RIPSridevi pic.twitter.com/2fLYtYyQVS— Raza Ahmad Rumi (@Razarumi) February 25, 2018
Anupam Kher expresses shock over Sridevi's death
#Sridevi will always remain alive in my memory. It feels awkward to speak of her in the past tense. We have lost the biggest star of our country. I still cannot believe it. It will take many years to register what has actually happened: Anupam Kher in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/Ay4MTSznDL— ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2018
Pakistani actors pay tribute to Sridevi
The sudden demise of veteran actor, Sridevi has shocked the Pakistan entertainment industry with celebrities such as Mahira Khan, Ali Zafar, Fawad Khan and Imran Abbas paying their condolences and tributes to the Bollywood diva.
Pakistani actress, Sajal Aly Khan, who acted with Sridevi in last year's "Mom" add she had lost her mother again.
My experience of working with her was exceptional and she cared for me like a mother would for her child. I just feel as if I have again lost my mother," Aly said.
Adnan Ali Siddiqui, who starred as Sridevi's husband in the 2017 film said he is still not able to believe that his co-star is no more.
"Life is so unpredictable. A lady with just not extreme talent but a beautiful soul. Sridevi Kapoor leaves us heavy-hearted," he said.
Mahira tweeted, "So grateful to have grown up and lived in the times of Sridevi . Thank you for the movies, thank you for the magic. You shall live on forever."
PTI
Here's an official statement from Sridevi's family:
Boney Kapoor, Jhanvi, Khushi and the entire Kapoor, Ayyappan and Marwah family is deeply bereaved and shocked with the untimely loss of Sridevi Kapoor. They thank the entire media for their prayers, support and sensitivity during their time of grief.
Late Sridevi Kapoor’s body will arrive in India tomorrow. We will update you on all further information as and when it’s available to us.
Request you to kindly reach out to us on everything related to this and we urge you to please not call the family for information on the same.
Adil Hussain, Sridevi's co-star from English Vinglish, says, "she came across as one of the most warm, and respectful co-actors"
#Sridevi came across as one of the warmest human beings. She had tremendous respect for co-actors: @_AdilHussain to @TanushreePande. #RIPSridevi pic.twitter.com/SMqDG9hB26— News18 (@CNNnews18) February 26, 2018
Latest updates: A Khaleej Times report says that Sridevi"s body is likely to reach Mumbai at 7 pm on Monday. The development comes amid reports that the forensic department has not yet submitted the blood test reports of Sridevi.
Earlier in the day, speaking to India Today, Indian officials have confirmed that the body may not be released until late evening as the police is yet to receive the final forensic report. Earlier reports claimed that after receiving the Police Clearance and forensic report, the other procedures including, immigration and embalming would be completed in the next 3 to 4 hours. The officials were hopeful that Sridevi's body will be ready for repatriation with all the completed procedures by 1 to 2pm, Dubai time, which is 3.30 pm Indian Standard Time.
Several southern veteran actors are expected to attend the funeral of Sridevi in Mumbai today. According to latest reports, Rajinikanth has arrived in the city.
India Today reported that Dubai officials will be receiving the final autopsy report at around 10.30 am on Monday. After the final report, the body will be handed over to the family. According to reports, her cremation will take place at Juhu's Pawan Hans crematorium at noon. A formal death certificate is awaited from the Dubai authorities.
The sudden demise of veteran actor Sridevi has sent shockwaves throughout the Indian film industry with many Bollywood celebrities such as Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor, Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan mourning and expressing their condolences.
The actor, who was 54, died late at Saturday night reportedly due to cardiac arrest in Dubai, where she had gone to attend her nephew Mohit Marwah's wedding.
The news of Sridevi's death spread like wildfire with stars such as her contemporary Madhuri Dixit, Priyanka Chopra, Sushmita Sen and Riteish Deshmukh taking to social media to express their grief.
The first one, however, was Amitabh Bachchan who in a cryptic tweet wrote, "Don't know why, feeling a strange restlessness."
The megastar had worked with Sridevi in Khuda Gawah" (1992).
Actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth tweeted that he had lost a dear friend.
"I'm shocked and very disturbed. I've lost a dear friend and the industry has lost a true legend. My heart goes out to her family and friends. I feel the pain with them #RIPSridevi... you will be missed," he wrote.
They together starred in ChaalBaaz and Farishtay among many others.
Kamal Haasan, who worked with Sridevi in Sadma, the Hindi remake of their 1982 Tamil film Moondram Pirai, wrote on Twitter that the lullaby 'Suramayi ankhiyon mein' from the movie haunts him today.
"Have witnessed Sridevi's life from an adolescent teenager to the magnificent lady she became. Her stardom was well deserved. Many happy moments with her flash through my mind including the last time I met her. Sadma's lullaby haunts me now. We'll miss her," Haasan wrote.
Her Chandni and Nagina co-star Rishi Kapoor said he is in complete shock to wake up to the news of Sridevi's death.
"Woken up to this tragic news. Absolute shock. Sad. Heartfelt condolences to Boney and their two daughters!" he wrote. The actor has also changed his profile picture to an all-black image in mourning.
Aamir said the actor will always be remembered with love and respect.
"I am deeply disturbed and saddened by the untimely and tragic passing away of Srideviji. I have always been a huge fan of her work. Equally I have always been an admirer of her grace and dignity with which she conducted herself.
"My heartfelt condolences to everyone in the family. I join all the millions of her fans in mourning her demise..." Aamir wrote in a statement on Twitter.
Madhuri Dixit, one of Sridevi's contemporaries, also took to Twitter to mourn the demise of the actor.
"Just woke up to the terrible news of Sridevi passing. My heart goes out to her family. The world has lost a very talented person who left behind a huge legacy in film. #RIPSridevi."
"I have no words. Condolences to everyone who loved #Sridevi . A dark day. RIP," tweeted Priyanka, alongside a still of Sridevi from her superhit film Mr India.
Riteish tweeted, Terrible terrible news . Am shocked beyond words. SRIDEVI ji No More RIP, , while Sushmita wrote that she has been inconsolable since the news broke. I just heard Ma'am Sridevi passed away due to a massive cardiac arrest. I am in shock cant stop crying "
Director Shekhar Kapur, who worked with Sridevi in the iconic "Mr India" called the actor's death the end of an era.
"Sridevi... gone. It's like an era is over. Like life turning a new chapter. A beautiful story just ended. An amazing spirit just vanished leaving us with amazing love, memories, and incredible grief," he wrote.
Director Subhash Ghai called the actor "the uncrowned queen of acting in all languages in her times".
"I am deeply grieved for this shocking loss. Sridevi has not been one of the finest actor but the finest actor of indian of cinema since 1985. Introvert by nature, she was electricity with thunder in front of camera. She would shock directors by her each shot taken on her on the sets, may it be dance drama or romance.
"She maintained her dignity and integrity as an actor and person both constantly at any cost in this demanding industry," Ghai said.
Actor-BJP MP Hema Malini said Sridevi's death is a loss to the Indian film industry, which would never be compensated.
"Sridevi's sudden passing away has left me in deep shock. Can't imagine how such a bubbly person, a wonderful actor, is no more.She has left a void in the industry that cannot be filled. Boney is a good friend and I've seen their daughters grow up. My prayers are with the family," she tweeted.
Anupam Kher, who has collaborated with Sridevi in films such as Chaalbaaz, Karma, Laadla and Chandni among others, said he cannot bring himself to talk about the actor in past tense.
"It is too uncomfortable to talk about someone you liked and admired so much in past tense. Can't talk much now," Kher told PTI.
Hansal Mehta said he was planning to approach the actor with a project but was too late.
"There will never be another #Sridevi. I was about to approach her for a film. That film will now be dedicated to her. If it finds an actor."
Actor Akshay Kumar wrote he had the fortune of working with the actor in "Meri Biwi Ka Jawaab Nahin", a film which was shot in 1994 but saw the theatrical release 10 years later.
"Shocked beyond words to hear about the sad and untimely demise of #Sridevi. A dream for many, had the good fortune of sharing screen space with her long ago and witnessed her continued grace over the years. Thoughts and prayers with the family. RIP," Akshay wrote.
Alia Bhatt wrote a condolence message for her "icon" on Twitter.
"Nothing makes sense. I have no words.. just completely shocked. RIP Sridevi. My icon forever. Love you," she tweeted.
Published Date: Feb 26, 2018 13:00 PM | Updated Date: Feb 26, 2018 13:01 PM