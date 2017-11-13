Sridevi on daughter Jhanvi's Bollywood debut, parenthood worries and upcoming projects

New Delhi: "Let me tell you, I feel like a newcomer," Sridevi asserts, breaking into a giggle almost reminiscent from her ahead-of-times 1991 film Lamhe, even as she prepares to let her elder daughter loose in the Bollywood world. She says nothing comes easy in life, and she is sure Jhanvi is ready to face the challenges.

Jhanvi, who is frequently followed by the paparazzi in Mumbai, will reportedly foray into films with a remake of Marathi hit Sairat.

Steering clear of divulging details about Jhanvi's debut, Sridevi told IANS over phone from Mumbai: "She has chosen this path and profession, and I have been in this industry for long. So I am mentally more prepared than her. She has been watching me, and knows what she is getting into."

"Nothing is going to be a cakewalk in any profession. So you have to work hard, and there will be challenges. I'm sure she is ready for it."

The charismatic actress made a powerful comeback of sorts with Mom earlier this year — five years after her delightful plain Jane avatar in English Vinglish.

As Mom, which will soon release in Russia, nears its world television premiere on &Pictures on 18 November, Sridevi — who also has another daughter, Khushi — spoke about her worries as a parent.

"I'm of course worried when they go out, but luckily, they know their limits and they are very responsible children. When you have responsible children, half the battle is over. So, you don't have to worry. But you are concerned. The concern will never go, and you'll always be conscious about them," said the 54-year-old.

Sridevi has been a big screen delight since her Bollywood debut with the 1978 movie Solva Sawan. But acting is something she started when she was all of four. In Hindi cinema, Himmatwala, Mr. India, Chandni, Sadma, Nagina, Chaal Baaz, Lamhe and Khuda Gawah are some of the films which established her footing as a performer who took woman power seriously.

The trait has continued with English Vinglish and Mom — in both of which she played the strong role of a mother effectively.

While most women actors in India complain about lack of roles for older actresses, Sridevi retorted: "Let me tell you, I feel that my career has just started, haan (giggles). I feel like a newcomer, and I feel that my career is going to start now. It's not finished, it's going to start now."

She is also unlike many others — even much younger actors — who are putting their life story into books.

"Arre, maine kuch achieve nai kiya (I haven't achieved anything), where I write about my story or my book. There's a long way to go. There's nothing, nothing like this," she said, sounding almost ignorant, but humble, of the fan followers of her emotive power and fluid dancing skills.

At this point, she is just enthused to deliver more.

"There are definitely two films that are coming up, but it's too early to talk about it. (There's) Nothing I can say right now," she said.

Over the years, Sridevi has not just embraced the changes in Indian cinema, but also opened up herself to an environment where celebrities — as opposed to her own shy self in her earlier days — need to go all out to promote her projects.

"Look, with time, I have definitely opened up. I am definitely introvert and shy, and have never been rude too. I've definitely been shy, but thanks to my children, I have opened up. Somewhere, you have to change with the time. You can't be like what you were. It doesn't work that way. And do that (change) within your comfort, not by going out of it."

That besides, she says a positive frame of mind, helps her look forward to what life has to offer.

"Be in a positive frame of mind, be happy, fulfil your goals, work hard. It never goes waste."