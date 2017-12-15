You are here:

Sridevi, Govinda, Mahira Khan, Arjun Rampal honoured at award ceremony in Dubai

Dubai: Bollywood veterans Govinda and Sridevi stole the limelight at the Masala! Awards 2017 in Dubai, where Pakistani actresses Mahira Khan and Saba Qamar too were present.

Govinda was given the Dancing Legend of Bollywood honour, and he justified the title with a lively performance at the event here on Wednesday (13 December) night.

❤️ #aboutlastnight #masalaawards2017 #dubai A post shared by Govinda (@govinda_herono1) on Dec 14, 2017 at 3:01am PST

Actor Arjun Rampal bagged an award for Contribution to Cinema at the extravaganza, held at the Bollywood Parks, Dubai Parks and Resort. There were also celebrities like Manish Malhotra, Celina Jaitley and Ankita Lokhande, according to the official website of the Masala! Awards.

Sridevi donned an exquisite sequinned creation by Malhotra, and she looked evergreen as she picked up the Best Actress Award.

Mahira made a style statement in a wine coloured strapless gown with a diamond necklace, and had her hair pulled back with minimal make-up. She walked away with the Asian Woman of substance Award.

Right after having🍕🍟🍔! A post shared by Mahira Khan (@mahirahkhan) on Dec 13, 2017 at 9:50am PST

At the red carpet, Mahira spoke about being a fan of Sridevi, and said that just a few days ago, she was with her friends and they were dancing to the Indian actress' hit song 'Hawaa Hawaai'.