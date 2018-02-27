Boney Kapoor questioned yet again, injury marks found on Sridevi's head: Asianet
According to Asianet, a "deep wound" was found on Sridevi's head. The CCTV footage is also being examined.
Arjun Kapoor leaves for Dubai Uncertainty continues over repatriation of Sridevi as legal formalities are yet to be finished. Meanwhile, reports said that Arjun Kapoor has left for Dubai to help his father Boney Kapoor.
Uncertainty continues over repatriation of Sridevi as legal formalities are yet to be finished. Meanwhile, reports said that Arjun Kapoor has left for Dubai to help his father Boney Kapoor.
Sridevi's life a classic case of how each person's actual life is completely different from how the world perceives it: Ram Gopal Varma Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, who directed Sridevi in films like Great Robbery, Govindhaa... Govindhaa... and Hairaan, says that the late actor has been a "very unhappy woman" and her life was a "classic case of how each person's actual life is completely different from how the world perceives it". In a personal note on her, Varma says that she was the most desirable woman and the biggest superstar of the country but that's just a part of the story. Varma says that except for a short glimmer of English Vinglish, Sridevi had been pretty much very unhappy. "She went through so much in her life and due to her early career entry, life never gave her time to grow up at a normal pace," writes Varma.
Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, who directed Sridevi in films like Great Robbery, Govindhaa... Govindhaa... and Hairaan, says that the late actor has been a "very unhappy woman" and her life was a "classic case of how each person's actual life is completely different from how the world perceives it".
In a personal note on her, Varma says that she was the most desirable woman and the biggest superstar of the country but that's just a part of the story.
Varma says that except for a short glimmer of English Vinglish, Sridevi had been pretty much very unhappy. "She went through so much in her life and due to her early career entry, life never gave her time to grow up at a normal pace," writes Varma.
Public Prosecutor statement any minute now, reports Gulf media According to reports in UAE media, Public Prosecutor will release the official statement any time now. However, the Dubai Police has claimed that without due procedure the body will not be released for embalming or repatriation. According to the Dubai Police, unless all those involved in the case (directly and indirectly) are cleared after questioning, the body of the veteran actor will not be released.
According to reports in UAE media, Public Prosecutor will release the official statement any time now. However, the Dubai Police has claimed that without due procedure the body will not be released for embalming or repatriation.
According to the Dubai Police, unless all those involved in the case (directly and indirectly) are cleared after questioning, the body of the veteran actor will not be released.
Body will be released only after all those involved have been questioned and cleared: Dubai Police Dubai police said its only after questioning all the people involved directly and indirectly the case will be cleared and for the body to be released from the morgue for embalming and repatriation.
Dubai police said its only after questioning all the people involved directly and indirectly the case will be cleared and for the body to be released from the morgue for embalming and repatriation.
Public Prosecutor and Dubai Police will clear body for embalming only after all doubts raised on the night of Sridevi's death were cleared Requesting anonymity Indian consulate officials said that the Dubai Police has to go through certain protocols and they can't skip steps. They added that the public prosecutor and the police were trying to expedite matters but would only clear the body for embalming after all the doubts raised on Sunday (when Sridevi's death was reported) were cleared.
Requesting anonymity Indian consulate officials said that the Dubai Police has to go through certain protocols and they can't skip steps. They added that the public prosecutor and the police were trying to expedite matters but would only clear the body for embalming after all the doubts raised on Sunday (when Sridevi's death was reported) were cleared.
Referring cases to Dubai Public Prosecutor is a common procedure: Gulf News Gulf News quoted a chief prosecutor: “In such accidental death incidents, the results of the post-mortem and forensic examination reports are referred to the Public Prosecution as part of ordinary law enforcement procedures. The papers are revised by the prosecutors of the jurisdiction where the incident happened. An official order to hand over the body of the deceased to the family or relatives is issued shortly after that.” The report further added that in case of any suspicious foul play, prosecutors would carry out further detailed investigations and decide on any future law enforcement procedures accordingly.
Gulf News quoted a chief prosecutor: “In such accidental death incidents, the results of the post-mortem and forensic examination reports are referred to the Public Prosecution as part of ordinary law enforcement procedures. The papers are revised by the prosecutors of the jurisdiction where the incident happened. An official order to hand over the body of the deceased to the family or relatives is issued shortly after that.”
The report further added that in case of any suspicious foul play, prosecutors would carry out further detailed investigations and decide on any future law enforcement procedures accordingly.
Dubai Public Prosecution says probe still on to determine circumstances surrounding Sridevi's death The officials at the Dubai Public Prosecution office, the probe is still going on to determine the circumstances surrounding Sridevi's death, as the forensic report, which came out on Monday, only says that the actor died of accidental drowning, reports Gulf News.
The officials at the Dubai Public Prosecution office, the probe is still going on to determine the circumstances surrounding Sridevi's death, as the forensic report, which came out on Monday, only says that the actor died of accidental drowning, reports Gulf News.
Dubai police following usual protocol, Indian consulate assures Sridevi's family Khaleej Times reported that the officials at Indian Consulate maintained that the Dubai Police are following the usual protocol and are not delaying the process. The report further added that the officials in Dubai want to be 100 percent sure about all their claims, considering the extremely sensitive nature of the case.
Khaleej Times reported that the officials at Indian Consulate maintained that the Dubai Police are following the usual protocol and are not delaying the process. The report further added that the officials in Dubai want to be 100 percent sure about all their claims, considering the extremely sensitive nature of the case.
Sridevi's family waiting for clearance letter from Dubai Public Prosecution, says report Indian Consulate officials told Khaleej Times that the Dubai Police were following usual protocol. However considering the highly sensitive nature of the case, they want be 100 percent sure before handing over the body to the family.
Indian Consulate officials told Khaleej Times that the Dubai Police were following usual protocol. However considering the highly sensitive nature of the case, they want be 100 percent sure before handing over the body to the family.
Inconsistencies appear in timeline leading up to Sridevi's death as questions remain unanswered There are inconsistencies in the timeline leading up to her death. While initial reports said the first call to the police was made at 9 pm, the autopsy report said the time of death was 10.01 pm. There is, therefore, an hour's gap between the official time of death and the first call made to the police, during which no confirmed call to a doctor was made.
There are inconsistencies in the timeline leading up to her death. While initial reports said the first call to the police was made at 9 pm, the autopsy report said the time of death was 10.01 pm. There is, therefore, an hour's gap between the official time of death and the first call made to the police, during which no confirmed call to a doctor was made.
Subramanian Swamy says details in media inconsistent BJP leader Subramanian Swamy says details in media are inconsistent as far as Sridevi's death case is concerned. " She never drank hard liquor, how did it enter her system? What happened to CCTV? Doctors suddenly appeared before media & said she died of heart failure," Swamy was quoted as saying by ANI.
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy says details in media are inconsistent as far as Sridevi's death case is concerned. " She never drank hard liquor, how did it enter her system? What happened to CCTV? Doctors suddenly appeared before media & said she died of heart failure," Swamy was quoted as saying by ANI.
Embalming process still remains to be completed Embalming usually happens between 7 am and 5 pm, but Khaleej Times reported that in unusual cases, when the embalming unit in Muhaisna get a call from higher authorities, they perform the embalming at any given time. "At the time of reporting this, sources at the unit in Muhaisna revealed that there was only one body present at the centre, and the staff at the unit were heading home," Khaleej Times reports.
Embalming usually happens between 7 am and 5 pm, but Khaleej Times reported that in unusual cases, when the embalming unit in Muhaisna get a call from higher authorities, they perform the embalming at any given time.
"At the time of reporting this, sources at the unit in Muhaisna revealed that there was only one body present at the centre, and the staff at the unit were heading home," Khaleej Times reports.
India working closely with UAE authorities to ensure early release of body "We are working with local authorities to ensure that mortal remains can be sent to India at the earliest. We are on the job," said Navdeep Singh Suri, adding that "Our experience in similar cases tells us that it does take 2-3 days to complete processes." The body was likely to be embalmed today, Khaleej Times reported. Sridevi's body will be brought back to Mumbai for the funeral by a chartered jet.
"We are working with local authorities to ensure that mortal remains can be sent to India at the earliest. We are on the job," said Navdeep Singh Suri, adding that "Our experience in similar cases tells us that it does take 2-3 days to complete processes."
The body was likely to be embalmed today, Khaleej Times reported. Sridevi's body will be brought back to Mumbai for the funeral by a chartered jet.
Might take 2-3 days to complete all processes: Navdeep Suri Indian Ambassador to UAE says might take two to three days to complete all processes.
Indian Ambassador to UAE says might take two to three days to complete all processes.
Timeline leading upto Sridevi's death full of inconsistencies According to the autopsy report, Sridevi died at 10.01 pm on Saturday. There are a few questions that crop up: - Boney Kapoor found Sridevi unconscious in the hotel bathtub at around 5.30 pm (Dubai time) - Boney called his friends and the hotel staff for help. Sridevi's body was taken out of the bathtub and they tried to revive her. - According to reports, the first call to the police was made at 9 pm. - Autopsy report pegs time of death at 10.01 pm. - Indian consulate officials, however, told Khaleej Times that the time of death was 11 pm, which widens the time gap even further - There is no confirmation or any report which confirms that a doctor was called in the ensuing period. Incidentally, Jumeirah Hotel told Firstpost that all of their five-star properties have on-call doctors. There is an hour gap between the official time of death and the first call made to the police.
According to the autopsy report, Sridevi died at 10.01 pm on Saturday. There are a few questions that crop up:
- Boney Kapoor found Sridevi unconscious in the hotel bathtub at around 5.30 pm (Dubai time)
- Boney called his friends and the hotel staff for help. Sridevi's body was taken out of the bathtub and they tried to revive her.
- According to reports, the first call to the police was made at 9 pm.
- Autopsy report pegs time of death at 10.01 pm.
- Indian consulate officials, however, told Khaleej Times that the time of death was 11 pm, which widens the time gap even further
- There is no confirmation or any report which confirms that a doctor was called in the ensuing period. Incidentally, Jumeirah Hotel told Firstpost that all of their five-star properties have on-call doctors.
There is an hour gap between the official time of death and the first call made to the police.
Sridevi died at 10.01 pm on Saturday night Autopsy report confirms that Sridevi died at 10.01 on Saturday night. More details are awaited. It is, however, important to note that there is a gap of an hour and a half between the time of death (according to the autopsy report) and the time it was reported.
Autopsy report confirms that Sridevi died at 10.01 on Saturday night. More details are awaited. It is, however, important to note that there is a gap of an hour and a half between the time of death (according to the autopsy report) and the time it was reported.
Boney Kapoor not interrogated, it was just a testimony, say reports According to several media reports, Dubai Police merely recorded Boney Kapoor testimony. "As per standard police investigation procedures, director and husband of late Sridevi, Boney Kapoor, only provided his testimony on Sunday morning. The conversation between police and the director took place when her body was discovered at Jumeirah Emirates Tower Hotel on the night of her death," a Gulf-based paper reported.
According to several media reports, Dubai Police merely recorded Boney Kapoor testimony. "As per standard police investigation procedures, director and husband of late Sridevi, Boney Kapoor, only provided his testimony on Sunday morning. The conversation between police and the director took place when her body was discovered at Jumeirah Emirates Tower Hotel on the night of her death," a Gulf-based paper reported.
Sridevi's hotel room is sealed and under control of Dubai Police Boney Kapoor was called in for questioning by the Dubai Police at the Bur Dubai police station and most of the questions were related to the last hours he spent with Sridevi. The room where Sridevi died is sealed and it’s under the control of Dubai police. The preliminary report did not specify a time of death, but more details are expected in the detailed report.
Boney Kapoor was called in for questioning by the Dubai Police at the Bur Dubai police station and most of the questions were related to the last hours he spent with Sridevi.
The room where Sridevi died is sealed and it’s under the control of Dubai police. The preliminary report did not specify a time of death, but more details are expected in the detailed report.
Dubai Public Prosecution begins probe Claiming that further probe is required in the Sridevi death case, the Dubai Public Prosecution has begun its investigation. The investigation into her death began early on Sunday morning, and the actor's body has been at the General Department of Forensic Evidence, Dubai, since 2.30am on Sunday, Khaleej Times reported.
Claiming that further probe is required in the Sridevi death case, the Dubai Public Prosecution has begun its investigation. The investigation into her death began early on Sunday morning, and the actor's body has been at the General Department of Forensic Evidence, Dubai, since 2.30am on Sunday, Khaleej Times reported.
Boney Kapoor not interrogated by Dubai Police, cops tells Khaleej Times According to Khaleej Times, a newspaper based out of UAE, the Dubai Police has claimed that Boney Kapoor was not interrogated. The media reports claiming so are baseless, the paper further reported. "As per standard police investigation procedures, director and husband of the late Sridevi, Boney Kapoor, only provided his testimony on Sunday morning. The conversation between police and the director took place when her body was discovered at Jumeirah Emirates Tower Hotel on the night of her death. However, he was not called by the police on Monday for further interrogation. All media reports regarding further questioning are baseless..."
According to Khaleej Times, a newspaper based out of UAE, the Dubai Police has claimed that Boney Kapoor was not interrogated. The media reports claiming so are baseless, the paper further reported.
"As per standard police investigation procedures, director and husband of the late Sridevi, Boney Kapoor, only provided his testimony on Sunday morning. The conversation between police and the director took place when her body was discovered at Jumeirah Emirates Tower Hotel on the night of her death. However, he was not called by the police on Monday for further interrogation. All media reports regarding further questioning are baseless..."
Media frenzy over Sridevi death understandable, but it doesn't help matters, says Indian ambassador to UAE Indian Ambassador to UAE Navdeep Suri tweeted late on Monday and said that media frenzy, while understandable, does not help the situation. "We are working with local authorities to ensure that mortal remains can be sent to India at the earliest. We are on the job," Suri said in one of the two tweets. "Our experience in similar cases tells us that it does take 2-3 days to complete processes," he added.
Indian Ambassador to UAE Navdeep Suri tweeted late on Monday and said that media frenzy, while understandable, does not help the situation.
"We are working with local authorities to ensure that mortal remains can be sent to India at the earliest. We are on the job," Suri said in one of the two tweets. "Our experience in similar cases tells us that it does take 2-3 days to complete processes," he added.
Speculations rife around actors death: Is the real meaning lost in translation? The official language in UAE is Arabic and all certificates and other paperwork is carried out in the language. As speculations and guess work picked up, it is important to note here that the translated version of the forensic report was available for circulation in the media much too soon. The lack of detail and obvious spelling errors (drowning was spelt drawning) indicate that the translation was rather hurried. There are translation departments at all government offices or the job is sometimes outsourced, when it is to do with commercial transactions and civil cases. It is possible that nuances of the report and literal meanings were lost in translation, and that the translation was not written in an in-depth manner. However, while the main document is made in Arabic, translations with official seal are also regarded as official documents. The authority issuing the document itself translates and puts seal on the print out.
The official language in UAE is Arabic and all certificates and other paperwork is carried out in the language. As speculations and guess work picked up, it is important to note here that the translated version of the forensic report was available for circulation in the media much too soon. The lack of detail and obvious spelling errors (drowning was spelt drawning) indicate that the translation was rather hurried.
There are translation departments at all government offices or the job is sometimes outsourced, when it is to do with commercial transactions and civil cases.
It is possible that nuances of the report and literal meanings were lost in translation, and that the translation was not written in an in-depth manner.
However, while the main document is made in Arabic, translations with official seal are also regarded as official documents. The authority issuing the document itself translates and puts seal on the print out.
Indian envoy says repatriation open-ended India’s Ambassador to the UAE Navdeep Singh Suri said that with the new development, and the case being referred to the public prosecution department, the repatriation issue is now open ended. He added that the Indian Embassy is in talks with the Dubai authorities to get clearance and is hopeful it will happen soon, Gulf News reported.
India’s Ambassador to the UAE Navdeep Singh Suri said that with the new development, and the case being referred to the public prosecution department, the repatriation issue is now open ended. He added that the Indian Embassy is in talks with the Dubai authorities to get clearance and is hopeful it will happen soon, Gulf News reported.
Sridevi's body not being embalmed today; mortal remains kept at forensic department at police headquarters Contrary to earlier reports, it is now being said that Sridevi's body will not be embalmed today and the actor's mortal remains are kept at the forensic department at the police headquarters. Khaleej Times reported that the embalming likely to take place at Sonapur by noon on Tuesday.
Contrary to earlier reports, it is now being said that Sridevi's body will not be embalmed today and the actor's mortal remains are kept at the forensic department at the police headquarters.
Khaleej Times reported that the embalming likely to take place at Sonapur by noon on Tuesday.
Shah Rukh Khan's Zero will be Sridevi's last film Sridevi will make her final appearance on silver screen in December in a cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Zero. She shot for her scene last year in October. The legendary actor will be seen playing herself and will share screen space with Karisma Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Shah Rukh Khan, Zoom reported.
Sridevi will make her final appearance on silver screen in December in a cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Zero. She shot for her scene last year in October. The legendary actor will be seen playing herself and will share screen space with Karisma Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Shah Rukh Khan, Zoom reported.
Shakti Kapoor condoles Sridevi's death, says sad actor couldn't see daughter's debut film
Dubai Police to record Boney Kapoor's statement on wife's death Executive Editor of UAE's Khaleej Times, Vicky Kapur told ABP News that the Dubai Police will record the statement of Sridevi's husband Boney Kapoor in connection with her sudden demise. Boney was present in the room where Sridevi died of "accident drowning" and was reportedly the one who first found her lying unconscious in the bath tub.
Executive Editor of UAE's Khaleej Times, Vicky Kapur told ABP News that the Dubai Police will record the statement of Sridevi's husband Boney Kapoor in connection with her sudden demise. Boney was present in the room where Sridevi died of "accident drowning" and was reportedly the one who first found her lying unconscious in the bath tub.
The three main questions surrounding Sridevi's death The police is still working out the exact circumstances that lead to the 'accidental drowning'. The actor, who was earlier presumed to have died of natural reasons (cardiac arrest), has now been declared dead due to accidental drowning. This raises some questions.
The police is still working out the exact circumstances that lead to the 'accidental drowning'. The actor, who was earlier presumed to have died of natural reasons (cardiac arrest), has now been declared dead due to accidental drowning. This raises some questions.
Sridevi's phone call records being analysed by investigators According to police sources, specific phone call records from 24 to 48 hours before the time of death are being closely looked at by the investigating agencies. As per the sources, repeated phone calls by one specific individual is said to be the main focus of the probe agencies.
According to police sources, specific phone call records from 24 to 48 hours before the time of death are being closely looked at by the investigating agencies. As per the sources, repeated phone calls by one specific individual is said to be the main focus of the probe agencies.
Family friend, politician Amar Singh Says Sridevi never consumed hard liquor Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh has said that Sridevi never consumed hard liquor and only drank wines on social occassions. He was reacting to reports that traces of alcohol have been found in her blood.
Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh has said that Sridevi never consumed hard liquor and only drank wines on social occassions. He was reacting to reports that traces of alcohol have been found in her blood.
Boney Kapoor asked to join investigation The Dubai Public Prosecutor has called up Boney Kapoor and the hotel staff to join the investigation. The police is apparently trying to ascertain the exact circumstances that lead to the drowning of the veteran actor.
The Dubai Public Prosecutor has called up Boney Kapoor and the hotel staff to join the investigation. The police is apparently trying to ascertain the exact circumstances that lead to the drowning of the veteran actor.
Sridevi's mortal remains should reach India by midnight, says SP leader Amar Singh
Sridevi's body may not come back tonight; repatriation experts say 3 more papers needed: CNN-News 18 CNN-News 18 reported that three more papers are needed to finish the repatriation process and it is not normal for Dubai authorities to release any papers after 4.00-4.30 pm (6.00 pm IST). In this case they may make an exception because a celebrity is involved but the chances that the body may be repatriated today appear slim.
CNN-News 18 reported that three more papers are needed to finish the repatriation process and it is not normal for Dubai authorities to release any papers after 4.00-4.30 pm (6.00 pm IST). In this case they may make an exception because a celebrity is involved but the chances that the body may be repatriated today appear slim.
Now that Dubai Police has released the body for embalming and repatriation, is the probe over? Is it all clear? The answer is a NO. And here’s why: The Dubai police, backed by state of the art equipment and a forensic laboratory that is comparable to anything in the world, have a first rate investigative record and have resolved crimes often in hours of their occurring. At this moment there is no crime committed but the police will investigate the circumstances that led to Sridevi’s death by drowning. The first step is to send the forensic report to the public prosecutor's office which will assess the merit of the case and then decide on further action. And if they believe that there are persons of interest who can shed light on the issue — whether it concerns the alcohol content in her blood or the reason why the bath tub was reportedly full or even why a friend was called by husband Boney Kapoor rather than the hotel doctor and support staff — they will detain and question anyone they feel can shed light on how she drowned. There is no guilt or suspicion and it is only procedure and the answers may well clear the air. . If there is even a shred of doubt or a grey area they will not allow people to leave the country. The police probe is mutually exclusive from the medical report and the body’s release has no bearing on the police taking further steps. Much of the mess created in what will now be a trying time for all has been by conjecture. Indian media’s feeding frenzy and the premature conclusion that she died of a cardiac arrest is what has led to the confusion. It would be better to just let the police in Dubai get on with their task and till then a freeze on guesswork would be appropriate. The author is a Firstpost coloumnist and former editor of Gulf News and Khaleej Times
The answer is a NO. And here’s why:
The Dubai police, backed by state of the art equipment and a forensic laboratory that is comparable to anything in the world, have a first rate investigative record and have resolved crimes often in hours of their occurring.
At this moment there is no crime committed but the police will investigate the circumstances that led to Sridevi’s death by drowning. The first step is to send the forensic report to the public prosecutor's office which will assess the merit of the case and then decide on further action. And if they believe that there are persons of interest who can shed light on the issue — whether it concerns the alcohol content in her blood or the reason why the bath tub was reportedly full or even why a friend was called by husband Boney Kapoor rather than the hotel doctor and support staff — they will detain and question anyone they feel can shed light on how she drowned.
There is no guilt or suspicion and it is only procedure and the answers may well clear the air. .
If there is even a shred of doubt or a grey area they will not allow people to leave the country. The police probe is mutually exclusive from the medical report and the body’s release has no bearing on the police taking further steps.
Much of the mess created in what will now be a trying time for all has been by conjecture. Indian media’s feeding frenzy and the premature conclusion that she died of a cardiac arrest is what has led to the confusion. It would be better to just let the police in Dubai get on with their task and till then a freeze on guesswork would be appropriate.
The author is a Firstpost coloumnist and former editor of Gulf News and Khaleej Times
Dubai public prosecutor questioning immediate family members in Dubai: CNN-News 18 The Dubai public prosecutor is currently questioning the immediate family members of Sridevi about the circumstances around the actor's death. Police have said that no foul play is suspected but a investigation is still on. The police is investigating who was with the actor around the time of the accident.
The Dubai public prosecutor is currently questioning the immediate family members of Sridevi about the circumstances around the actor's death. Police have said that no foul play is suspected but a investigation is still on. The police is investigating who was with the actor around the time of the accident.
'Sridevi treated makeup artists, others as family' Subhash Shinde, who did Sridevi's make-up at actor Mohit Marwahs marriage in Dubai last week, says the late actress had "so much warmth and positivity" and always treated everyone, including make-up artistes, present on a film's set like a family. "I still cannot believe she is no more. I was there in Dubai with her for her make-up at Mohit Marwah's (her nephew) marriage. She was looking so pretty, happy and bright as ever. I came back two days ago, and on Saturday late night the news started coming in (about her death). I am still in shock," Shinde told IANS. "She was one of the icons with so much warmth and positivity. I started working with her after ‘English Vinglish' released (2012). She always treated, all of us, whether make-up artistes, dress people, everyone... like a family. We were one unit." Shinde said she would ask him if he ate on time and how his family was doing. IANS
Subhash Shinde, who did Sridevi's make-up at actor Mohit Marwahs marriage in Dubai last week, says the late actress had "so much warmth and positivity" and always treated everyone, including make-up artistes, present on a film's set like a family.
"I still cannot believe she is no more. I was there in Dubai with her for her make-up at Mohit Marwah's (her nephew) marriage. She was looking so pretty, happy and bright as ever. I came back two days ago, and on Saturday late night the news started coming in (about her death). I am still in shock," Shinde told IANS.
"She was one of the icons with so much warmth and positivity. I started working with her after ‘English Vinglish' released (2012). She always treated, all of us, whether make-up artistes, dress people, everyone... like a family. We were one unit."
Shinde said she would ask him if he ate on time and how his family was doing.
IANS
Investigation underway to determine circumstances surrounding 'accidental drowning' The exact circumstances that lead to the accidental drowning are not yet clear. CNN-News 18 reported that the forensic reports only said that accidental drowning caused the death but the reasons or causes which led to the accident are unclear. The news channel also said that a caridac arrest cannot be ruled out and may have led to the accident.
The exact circumstances that lead to the accidental drowning are not yet clear. CNN-News 18 reported that the forensic reports only said that accidental drowning caused the death but the reasons or causes which led to the accident are unclear. The news channel also said that a caridac arrest cannot be ruled out and may have led to the accident.
Sridevi's body released by Dubai police for embalming Sridevi's body has been released for the 90-minute process of embalming. Her body will soon be moved to the Al Muhaisana embalming unit and will be repatriated to India at the earliest.
Sridevi's body has been released for the 90-minute process of embalming. Her body will soon be moved to the Al Muhaisana embalming unit and will be repatriated to India at the earliest.
Sridevi died of accidental drowning, reveals autopsy report; traces of alcohol found in blood sample Quoting the forensic and autopsy reports of the actor, Gulf News reported that Sridevi died due to accidental drowning in the bath tub of her hotel room. However, the exact circumstances that lead to the "drowning" are not yet clear. The Dubai-based news paper, however, said that the Sridevi was under the influence of alcohol because of which she may have lost her balance and she fell into the bathtub. Reports confirmed that her blood stream has shown traces of alcohol.
Quoting the forensic and autopsy reports of the actor, Gulf News reported that Sridevi died due to accidental drowning in the bath tub of her hotel room. However, the exact circumstances that lead to the "drowning" are not yet clear.
The Dubai-based news paper, however, said that the Sridevi was under the influence of alcohol because of which she may have lost her balance and she fell into the bathtub. Reports confirmed that her blood stream has shown traces of alcohol.
Forensic report states cause of death as accidental drowning Image Credit: Gulf News
Image Credit: Gulf News
Sridevi getting ready for dinner with husband when she suffered cardiac arrest As anxious crowds milled around her Mumbai home and stars visited the family to pay their condolences, a Dubai paper reported that Bollywood superstar Sridevi was getting ready for dinner with husband Boney Kapoor when she suffered a cardiac arrest. Boney and Sridevi, 54, were in Dubai to attend nephew Mohit Marwah's wedding.
As anxious crowds milled around her Mumbai home and stars visited the family to pay their condolences, a Dubai paper reported that Bollywood superstar Sridevi was getting ready for dinner with husband Boney Kapoor when she suffered a cardiac arrest. Boney and Sridevi, 54, were in Dubai to attend nephew Mohit Marwah's wedding.
Indian officials reach Bur Dubai police station According to CNN-News 18, Indian Embassy officials and family members of Sridevi have reached the Bur Dubai police station with the forensic report on the causes of her death. The police sources also said that Dubai police will soon hand over the body to Indian authorities for further procedures.
According to CNN-News 18, Indian Embassy officials and family members of Sridevi have reached the Bur Dubai police station with the forensic report on the causes of her death. The police sources also said that Dubai police will soon hand over the body to Indian authorities for further procedures.
Forensic reports released to Sridevi's family: Gulf News According to a report in Gulf News, the forensic report of the veteran actor has been handed over to her family and an embassy official. The reports haven't been opened yet. "It has been sent to the Bur Dubai police station. Both the representatives have gone to the police station with it. Once it is opened by Dubai Police and the information revealed to them, then the next step for the process of repatriation will be decided," the news report claimed.
According to a report in Gulf News, the forensic report of the veteran actor has been handed over to her family and an embassy official. The reports haven't been opened yet.
"It has been sent to the Bur Dubai police station. Both the representatives have gone to the police station with it. Once it is opened by Dubai Police and the information revealed to them, then the next step for the process of repatriation will be decided," the news report claimed.
Dubai Police rule out foul play, say death certificate to be issued soon According to CNN-News 18, the Dubai Police has ruled out foul play in the veteran actor's death. Police sources told the news channel that it would take three more hours to complete all formalities on its end, which includes giving an NOC and a local police visa for the repatriation of the body. The death certificate, however, is expected shortly.
According to CNN-News 18, the Dubai Police has ruled out foul play in the veteran actor's death. Police sources told the news channel that it would take three more hours to complete all formalities on its end, which includes giving an NOC and a local police visa for the repatriation of the body. The death certificate, however, is expected shortly.
Indian consulate officials say paperwork to conclude by 3.30 pm: Khaleej Times The Dubai-based news agency reported that Indian consulate have said the paperwork and all formalities are expected to conclude by 3.30 pm IST after which the Indian side can begin the procedure of bringing Sridevi's mortal remains home. The report further said that the embassy official and Saurabh Malhotra, a relative of the Kapoor family, who were called inside the morgue earlier have been asked to leave and come back by 3.30 pm.
The Dubai-based news agency reported that Indian consulate have said the paperwork and all formalities are expected to conclude by 3.30 pm IST after which the Indian side can begin the procedure of bringing Sridevi's mortal remains home.
The report further said that the embassy official and Saurabh Malhotra, a relative of the Kapoor family, who were called inside the morgue earlier have been asked to leave and come back by 3.30 pm.
Indian consulate to cancel Sridevi's passport after receiving autopsy report As part of the normal procedure, if a foreign national dies outside a hospital in Dubai, a police case has to be registered and an investigation is launched. As per procedure, the body is first kept in the morgue at Al Qusais. After forensic examination, the body is handed over to the police, who issue a clearance after recieving the autopsy report. A death certificate is given and after that the police clears a visa for the deceased peron and subsequently, the Indian consulate in Dubai cancels their passport, issues a death certificate as well as a no-objection certificate.
As part of the normal procedure, if a foreign national dies outside a hospital in Dubai, a police case has to be registered and an investigation is launched.
As per procedure, the body is first kept in the morgue at Al Qusais. After forensic examination, the body is handed over to the police, who issue a clearance after recieving the autopsy report. A death certificate is given and after that the police clears a visa for the deceased peron and subsequently, the Indian consulate in Dubai cancels their passport, issues a death certificate as well as a no-objection certificate.
Sridevi and family were in Dubai for a marriage Sridevi, Boney, and their younger daughter Khushi Kapoor were in Ras Al Khaimah last week to celebrate the wedding of her actor-nephew Mohit Marwah. Boney had returned to Mumbai after the wedding, but decided to return to Dubai to "surprise" his wife.
Sridevi, Boney, and their younger daughter Khushi Kapoor were in Ras Al Khaimah last week to celebrate the wedding of her actor-nephew Mohit Marwah. Boney had returned to Mumbai after the wedding, but decided to return to Dubai to "surprise" his wife.
Latest updates from Dubai According to Khaleej Times, an official from the Indian Consulate, accompanied by a family member, has been called inside the morgue. The report also adds that Dubai Forensic Department officials have ruled out a second autopsy on Sridevi's body.
According to Khaleej Times, an official from the Indian Consulate, accompanied by a family member, has been called inside the morgue. The report also adds that Dubai Forensic Department officials have ruled out a second autopsy on Sridevi's body.
Lost out on going to school, college, said Sridevi In an interview with The New Indian Express in 2013, Sridevi spoke of missing out on a carefree childhood when she began working as an actor. "I lost out on going to school and college life but I got into the film industry and worked without a gap -- from child actor I went straight to heroine. There was no time to think and I was grateful for it," she said. "In order to get something you have to lose something. You can't have everything in life. So I am happy with what I got."
In an interview with The New Indian Express in 2013, Sridevi spoke of missing out on a carefree childhood when she began working as an actor.
"I lost out on going to school and college life but I got into the film industry and worked without a gap -- from child actor I went straight to heroine. There was no time to think and I was grateful for it," she said.
"In order to get something you have to lose something. You can't have everything in life. So I am happy with what I got."
RECAP: Song shoot of Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor's 102 Not Out cancelled as a mark of respect Director Umesh Shukla says the shooting for the song titled 'Baadduummbaaa' for his upcoming film 102 Not Out was called off on 25 February due to the sudden demise of cine icon Sridevi. According to sources, the shooting for the song was scheduled to start on 25 February with actors Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor. The song has been composed by Big B. When IANS contacted him, Shukla said: "Yes as a mark of respect to the sudden and untimely demise of our legendary actress Sridevi, we decided to cancel our today's song shoot of 102 Not Out. May God give peace to her soul and strength to her family."
Director Umesh Shukla says the shooting for the song titled 'Baadduummbaaa' for his upcoming film 102 Not Out was called off on 25 February due to the sudden demise of cine icon Sridevi.
According to sources, the shooting for the song was scheduled to start on 25 February with actors Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor. The song has been composed by Big B.
When IANS contacted him, Shukla said: "Yes as a mark of respect to the sudden and untimely demise of our legendary actress Sridevi, we decided to cancel our today's song shoot of 102 Not Out. May God give peace to her soul and strength to her family."
Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan reminisce about the actress, her prodigious talent "Sridevi Kapoor's astounding talent was not luck. It was well deserved and she worked for it from her childhood. I've known her from her teens. She was still a child when she came to work with me and Mr Balachander, my mentor, who sometimes gave me the responsibility of working with her, correcting her acting and shaping even her dance moves. When she came, she was not as talented as she later emerged out to be. But she learned every day. I was astounded by her climb. And every step of it, she worked for," said Haasan. Addressing the reporters in Chennai, Rajinikanth said, "Today morning only I got to know the news. I'm still not able to believe it's true. I'm yet to come terms with the sudden death of Sridevi ji. It's quite shocking. Boney Kapoor and I went for a dinner in Chennai only three months back. She's a very close friend and our friendship was 40 years long since she acted in my second film." Read full report here
"Sridevi Kapoor's astounding talent was not luck. It was well deserved and she worked for it from her childhood. I've known her from her teens. She was still a child when she came to work with me and Mr Balachander, my mentor, who sometimes gave me the responsibility of working with her, correcting her acting and shaping even her dance moves. When she came, she was not as talented as she later emerged out to be. But she learned every day. I was astounded by her climb. And every step of it, she worked for," said Haasan.
Addressing the reporters in Chennai, Rajinikanth said, "Today morning only I got to know the news. I'm still not able to believe it's true. I'm yet to come terms with the sudden death of Sridevi ji. It's quite shocking. Boney Kapoor and I went for a dinner in Chennai only three months back. She's a very close friend and our friendship was 40 years long since she acted in my second film."
After Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan to reach Mumbai shortly Kamal Haasan will be leaving for Mumbai by the 3:25 pm Jet Airways flight. He is going to meet Mr Boney Kapoor and family, his publicist reveals.
Kamal Haasan will be leaving for Mumbai by the 3:25 pm Jet Airways flight. He is going to meet Mr Boney Kapoor and family, his publicist reveals.
Forensic report confirms Sridevi suffered heart attack The Times of India is reporting that forensic doctors in Dubai have concluded that Sridevi died of a heart attack. The report adds that there is nothing suspicious about the way the superstar passed away, official sources told the media outlet as saying.
The Times of India is reporting that forensic doctors in Dubai have concluded that Sridevi died of a heart attack. The report adds that there is nothing suspicious about the way the superstar passed away, official sources told the media outlet as saying.
Delay continues Khaleej Times is reporting that Sridevi's body is still in the morgue and the body may not be released soon. The report says that no exceptions have been made in the case due to Sridevi celebritiy status and the results will come out depending on the nature of the case.
Khaleej Times is reporting that Sridevi's body is still in the morgue and the body may not be released soon. The report says that no exceptions have been made in the case due to Sridevi celebritiy status and the results will come out depending on the nature of the case.
Reports of toxicology tests can lead to further delay in sending the body back The toxicology reports of tests done on blood and organs of Sridevi are expected to reveal the exact cause of her death. If the reports do not conclusively confirm a natural cause such as the reported heart attack, there will be further investigations which would mean even more delays for sending her body home, sources told Gulf News.
The toxicology reports of tests done on blood and organs of Sridevi are expected to reveal the exact cause of her death. If the reports do not conclusively confirm a natural cause such as the reported heart attack, there will be further investigations which would mean even more delays for sending her body home, sources told Gulf News.
Sridevi will be seen for the last time in Shah Rukh Khan's Zero Sridevi will be seen on the big screen for the last time with Shah Rukh Khan in Zero. Sridevi has a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif starrer Zero.
Sridevi will be seen on the big screen for the last time with Shah Rukh Khan in Zero. Sridevi has a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif starrer Zero.
What Sridevi's Chandni co-star Rishi Kapoor writes about the actress in his memoir, Khullam Khulla Rishi in his book fondly recalls his first meeting with the versatile actress when he met her on the sets of Harmesh Malhotra’s Nagina. It was also an era when Sridevi was one from a lot of actors who were slightly reluctant to work with him because of he'd had a string of failures in Dosti Dushmani, Ek Chadar Maili Si and Sitamgar. Sridevi, on the other hand, had just delivered a super success with Karma. Rishi Kapoor candidly admits that he had hit a plateau at that time but she was gracious enough to work with him in Nagina. Read the full article here
Rishi in his book fondly recalls his first meeting with the versatile actress when he met her on the sets of Harmesh Malhotra’s Nagina. It was also an era when Sridevi was one from a lot of actors who were slightly reluctant to work with him because of he'd had a string of failures in Dosti Dushmani, Ek Chadar Maili Si and Sitamgar. Sridevi, on the other hand, had just delivered a super success with Karma. Rishi Kapoor candidly admits that he had hit a plateau at that time but she was gracious enough to work with him in Nagina.
Choreographers Saroj Khan, Remo D'souza reminisce about actress' dance prowess According to veteran choreographer, Saroj Khan, who had a long and special association with the actress, Sridevi didn’t take things easy and would come fully prepared for her shoot armed with different costumes, wigs and hair dos, and creative ideas — all well in advance. “She was very particular about what would finally be shown on screen and how she will be presented in every song. She would come on shoots with many suitcases. Even for her roles, she dressed appropriately and she always wanted to look the part,” said Khan, who worked with Sridevi on Khuda Gawah, Karma, Lamhe, Nagina and many more. Well-known choreographer-director, Remo D’souza regrets not getting a single chance to choreograph for Sridevi. Remo, who particularly likes her dance act in Chaalbaaz, says his first encounter with her was during an awards ceremony in Macau three years back. “She had to perform all her popular numbers and I was completely awe-struck by her when she was rehearsing. She was a totally different person on camera. Towards the end Prabhu Dheva joined her on stage and it was such a delight watching her. She was one of the few actors to take dance to another level because she was proficient at both, western and classical forms. Apart from grace, she would give great expressions which very few can do,” said Remo, further adding, “Now I feel bad for not getting the opportunity to choreograph her. Ahmed was lucky. This regret will always remain with me." Read full report here
According to veteran choreographer, Saroj Khan, who had a long and special association with the actress, Sridevi didn’t take things easy and would come fully prepared for her shoot armed with different costumes, wigs and hair dos, and creative ideas — all well in advance. “She was very particular about what would finally be shown on screen and how she will be presented in every song. She would come on shoots with many suitcases. Even for her roles, she dressed appropriately and she always wanted to look the part,” said Khan, who worked with Sridevi on Khuda Gawah, Karma, Lamhe, Nagina and many more.
Well-known choreographer-director, Remo D’souza regrets not getting a single chance to choreograph for Sridevi. Remo, who particularly likes her dance act in Chaalbaaz, says his first encounter with her was during an awards ceremony in Macau three years back. “She had to perform all her popular numbers and I was completely awe-struck by her when she was rehearsing. She was a totally different person on camera. Towards the end Prabhu Dheva joined her on stage and it was such a delight watching her. She was one of the few actors to take dance to another level because she was proficient at both, western and classical forms. Apart from grace, she would give great expressions which very few can do,” said Remo, further adding, “Now I feel bad for not getting the opportunity to choreograph her. Ahmed was lucky. This regret will always remain with me."
Boney's son Arjun Kapoor spotted outside Anil Kapoor's residence Image courtesy: Sachin Gokhale
Image courtesy: Sachin Gokhale
Sridevi's funeral to have 'everything in white' ABP News is quoting sources as claiming that Sridevi's last journey will be on a truck filled with white flowers. The report adds that Sridevi always wanted everything to be in white when she dies and that her family is trying its best to fulfill the last wish.
ABP News is quoting sources as claiming that Sridevi's last journey will be on a truck filled with white flowers. The report adds that Sridevi always wanted everything to be in white when she dies and that her family is trying its best to fulfill the last wish.
Forensics department yet to submit blood test report, says UAE media The forensics department are yet to submit blood test results to Dubai police for release of actor Sridevi's body, reports Khaleej Times. The reports adds that it is expected in the next couple of hours.
The forensics department are yet to submit blood test results to Dubai police for release of actor Sridevi's body, reports Khaleej Times. The reports adds that it is expected in the next couple of hours.
Delay in release of body not unusual; all procedures laid down by UAE govt being followed Although the public has so far had very limited access to information about her death and the process of repatriation, reports suggest that all developments with regard to the release of the body are well in sync with general rules and regulations. To report a death outside a hospital, the UAE police needs to be called immediately, as per the official portal of the UAE government. Forensic reports have to be obtained from the police to investigate the cause of death. The authorities then fill out a death report and move the body to a government morgue. After the procurement of a death certificate, the document has to be submitted to UAE's Ministry of Health and Prevention, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation. The ministry registers the death and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation attests the death certificate, according to the official govt portal. In Sridevi's case, the forensic procedures were not rushed since she is a high profile personality, reports News18.
Although the public has so far had very limited access to information about her death and the process of repatriation, reports suggest that all developments with regard to the release of the body are well in sync with general rules and regulations.
To report a death outside a hospital, the UAE police needs to be called immediately, as per the official portal of the UAE government. Forensic reports have to be obtained from the police to investigate the cause of death. The authorities then fill out a death report and move the body to a government morgue.
After the procurement of a death certificate, the document has to be submitted to UAE's Ministry of Health and Prevention, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation. The ministry registers the death and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation attests the death certificate, according to the official govt portal. In Sridevi's case, the forensic procedures were not rushed since she is a high profile personality, reports News18.
Sridevi's body only to released by late evening According to India Today, veteran actor Sridevi's body will only be released by late Monday evening as Dubai police is still awaiting the final forensic report on the death. After receiving the report and issuing the death certificate, the body is likely to embalmed and then flown to Mumbai on a chartered plane.
According to India Today, veteran actor Sridevi's body will only be released by late Monday evening as Dubai police is still awaiting the final forensic report on the death. After receiving the report and issuing the death certificate, the body is likely to embalmed and then flown to Mumbai on a chartered plane.
The procedure of issuing a death certificate in UAE After getting the official death certificate, register the death with the UAE's Ministry of Health and Prevention, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and the Department of Naturalisation and Residency of the emirate of residence. Ministry of Health and Prevention will register the death, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation will attest the death certificate and translation and the Department of Naturalisation and Residency will cancel the visa. The process for registering a death might vary from emirate to emirate and depending on the religion and the residential status of the deceased. In the case of the death of an expatriate, contact the embassy or consulate of his country in the UAE and inform them about his death for further formalities. Deceased expatriates may be cremated or buried in the UAE or their bodies may be sent to their home countries, on showing the requisite documents. If you wish the body of the deceased to be flown back to his home country, you will need the death certificate to be translated and duly attested. You will also need an NOC from the embassy or the consulate of the deceased. The diplomatic mission must cancel the passport and register the death in the home country.
After getting the official death certificate, register the death with the UAE's Ministry of Health and Prevention, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and the Department of Naturalisation and Residency of the emirate of residence. Ministry of Health and Prevention will register the death, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation will attest the death certificate and translation and the Department of Naturalisation and Residency will cancel the visa. The process for registering a death might vary from emirate to emirate and depending on the religion and the residential status of the deceased.
In the case of the death of an expatriate, contact the embassy or consulate of his country in the UAE and inform them about his death for further formalities. Deceased expatriates may be cremated or buried in the UAE or their bodies may be sent to their home countries, on showing the requisite documents.
If you wish the body of the deceased to be flown back to his home country, you will need the death certificate to be translated and duly attested. You will also need an NOC from the embassy or the consulate of the deceased. The diplomatic mission must cancel the passport and register the death in the home country.
Nothing sinister about the procedure; no delay in handing over Sridevi's body The UAE government has in place a system in such circumstances and will not be moved by either emotion or pressure. In the event of a visitor dying in a public place, or as it was in this case, a hotel room, outside of a clinic or hospital, the procedure will be followed. Until the viscera is examined, postmortem done, autopsy completed and reports correlated with the standard police investigation filed, the body will not be released. Read full report here
It is woefully wrong to read anything negative in this process. Somebody, whether famous or otherwise, died in a specific set of circumstances. Until every aspect of this development is checked and ticked, there will be a waiting period. This is normal and there is nothing sinister or untoward about it.
The UAE government has in place a system in such circumstances and will not be moved by either emotion or pressure. In the event of a visitor dying in a public place, or as it was in this case, a hotel room, outside of a clinic or hospital, the procedure will be followed. Until the viscera is examined, postmortem done, autopsy completed and reports correlated with the standard police investigation filed, the body will not be released.
Procedural clearances likely to take 3 to 4 hours According to Khaleej Times, Indian consulate officials and various social workers are gathering outside the hospital. The report claims that Indian officials are hopeful of all procedural work will be done by 1.30 pm (UAE time). The body is likely to reach India at around 4 or 4.30 pm.
According to Khaleej Times, Indian consulate officials and various social workers are gathering outside the hospital. The report claims that Indian officials are hopeful of all procedural work will be done by 1.30 pm (UAE time). The body is likely to reach India at around 4 or 4.30 pm.
Karan Johar's moving tribute to Sridevi on Instagram "I danced to hawa Hawaii when I was in school.....I have seen every film of hers multiple times....I met her with shaking hands and feet on the sets of my fathers film GUMRAH....and felt I had arrived when she called me for the first time .....every time I met her I had a star struck moment and a fan boy vibe....I don’t think I can believe it...perhaps I don’t think I want to believe that she is no more... she is a huge reason I love the movies....I feel like Indian cinema just lost its smile....the heavens are fortunate they just inherited a gift of life.....heartbroken....."
"I danced to hawa Hawaii when I was in school.....I have seen every film of hers multiple times....I met her with shaking hands and feet on the sets of my fathers film GUMRAH....and felt I had arrived when she called me for the first time .....every time I met her I had a star struck moment and a fan boy vibe....I don’t think I can believe it...perhaps I don’t think I want to believe that she is no more... she is a huge reason I love the movies....I feel like Indian cinema just lost its smile....the heavens are fortunate they just inherited a gift of life.....heartbroken....."
Sridevi's body will be ready for repatriation by 3.30 pm IST According to Khaleej Times, Indian consulate officials have said that after receiving the police clearance and forensic report, the other procedures including, immigration and embalming would be completed in the next 3 to 4 hours. The officials have confirmed to the UAE-based newspaper that they are hopeful that Sridevi's body will be ready for repatriation with all the completed procedures by 1 to 2pm (Dubai time).
According to Khaleej Times, Indian consulate officials have said that after receiving the police clearance and forensic report, the other procedures including, immigration and embalming would be completed in the next 3 to 4 hours.
The officials have confirmed to the UAE-based newspaper that they are hopeful that Sridevi's body will be ready for repatriation with all the completed procedures by 1 to 2pm (Dubai time).
Sridevi had announced a collaboration with Gauri Shinde that will never happen Sharing a photo of her with director and producer Gauri Shinde four months ago on Instagram, Sridevi had hinted about the next project which could have been with the English Vinglish maker.
Sharing a photo of her with director and producer Gauri Shinde four months ago on Instagram, Sridevi had hinted about the next project which could have been with the English Vinglish maker.
Sridevi, the style icon: Glamorous, quirky, demure, outré — there was no look the actress couldn't carry off The lehenga is the colour of boiled pink candy; its gota border incandescent with all the insolent possibilities that dancing at a wedding can open up. Unencumbered by its girth, or by the weight of the jewelley that accessorises it, the wearer dances blithely. She is Chandni; she is the irrepressible beam of moonlight in Yash Chopra’s 1989 melodrama Chandni; she is actress Sridevi in the role of a lifetime. To refer to her in the past tense would be a disservice to the flamboyance of her oeuvre. For, a repertoire that spans Malayalam films like Poompatta (1971) to the Bollywood thriller Mom (2017) can hardly be relegated to the archives, now that Sridevi is no more. Her work makes it impossible to consign her to the realm of the dead. She lives, in the way her hips swayed or her eyes gleamed or her rounded syllables declared, “Dikhta nahin hai kya? Beer bottles le rahi hoon!” (ChaalBaaz, 1989), or mischievously observed, “Sawaal ke jawaab mein sawaal nahi kiya jaata” (Lamhe, 1991). Read full tribute here
The lehenga is the colour of boiled pink candy; its gota border incandescent with all the insolent possibilities that dancing at a wedding can open up. Unencumbered by its girth, or by the weight of the jewelley that accessorises it, the wearer dances blithely. She is Chandni; she is the irrepressible beam of moonlight in Yash Chopra’s 1989 melodrama Chandni; she is actress Sridevi in the role of a lifetime.
To refer to her in the past tense would be a disservice to the flamboyance of her oeuvre. For, a repertoire that spans Malayalam films like Poompatta (1971) to the Bollywood thriller Mom (2017) can hardly be relegated to the archives, now that Sridevi is no more. Her work makes it impossible to consign her to the realm of the dead. She lives, in the way her hips swayed or her eyes gleamed or her rounded syllables declared, “Dikhta nahin hai kya? Beer bottles le rahi hoon!” (ChaalBaaz, 1989), or mischievously observed, “Sawaal ke jawaab mein sawaal nahi kiya jaata” (Lamhe, 1991).
RECAP: Sridevi's body to be brought back in Anil Ambani's aircraft In a moving gesture, Indian industrial magnate Anil Ambani has sent an aircraft to Dubai to bring back Bollywood actress Sridevi Kapoor's body to India later on Sunday, sources said. The 13-seater private jet, (Embraer-135BJ) belonging to Reliance Transport & Travel Ltd, left Mumbai for Dubai around 1.30 pm on Sunday.
In a moving gesture, Indian industrial magnate Anil Ambani has sent an aircraft to Dubai to bring back Bollywood actress Sridevi Kapoor's body to India later on Sunday, sources said. The 13-seater private jet, (Embraer-135BJ) belonging to Reliance Transport & Travel Ltd, left Mumbai for Dubai around 1.30 pm on Sunday.
Manish Malhotra recalls his association with Sridevi Manish Malhotra recalled his association with actress Sridevi and told News18, "I first met her in 1990 when she was already a superstar and I was beginning my career. Working with an icon I always called “Ma’am” was a turning point in my career, as it was the beginning of many associations and a longstanding friendship beyond work. We have seen each other grow professionally and personally - it was amazing to see the roles she blossomed into, her passion for painting, and the doting wife and mother she was.”
Manish Malhotra recalled his association with actress Sridevi and told News18, "I first met her in 1990 when she was already a superstar and I was beginning my career. Working with an icon I always called “Ma’am” was a turning point in my career, as it was the beginning of many associations and a longstanding friendship beyond work. We have seen each other grow professionally and personally - it was amazing to see the roles she blossomed into, her passion for painting, and the doting wife and mother she was.”
Saddened by Sridevi's demise, says Tibetan leader Tibetan Prime Minister-in-exile Lobsang Sangay on Sunday said he was saddened by the demise of Bollywood actress Sridevi in Dubai, saying that "like millions, he will miss her too". IANS
Tibetan Prime Minister-in-exile Lobsang Sangay on Sunday said he was saddened by the demise of Bollywood actress Sridevi in Dubai, saying that "like millions, he will miss her too".
Celebrities continue to reach Anil Kapoor's residence According to The Quint, several celebrities, including Shabana Azmi, Anupam Kher, David Dhawan reached Anil Kapoor’s residence to offer their condolences to the family.
According to The Quint, several celebrities, including Shabana Azmi, Anupam Kher, David Dhawan reached Anil Kapoor’s residence to offer their condolences to the family.
From Chaalbaaz to Mr India, veteran actor's comic genius was exceptional Her early films earned her a career, no doubt, catapulting her to the top of an industry in which it was difficult to gain a toehold if you did not speak the language well. But this did not deter producers who lined up to capitalise on her box-office success. What she lacked in language and diction, she compensated for with her vulnerability and versatility, in particular her comic timing. Until then Hindi films, to a large extent, had a separate set of comic actors who complemented the leading man and lady. The lead pair seldom kneeled down to comedy, which was best left to supporting actors. But then there was Sridevi, a lead actress who confidently showcased her ability to turn a scene into something humorous and entertaining. Read full article here
Her early films earned her a career, no doubt, catapulting her to the top of an industry in which it was difficult to gain a toehold if you did not speak the language well. But this did not deter producers who lined up to capitalise on her box-office success. What she lacked in language and diction, she compensated for with her vulnerability and versatility, in particular her comic timing.
Until then Hindi films, to a large extent, had a separate set of comic actors who complemented the leading man and lady. The lead pair seldom kneeled down to comedy, which was best left to supporting actors. But then there was Sridevi, a lead actress who confidently showcased her ability to turn a scene into something humorous and entertaining.
The procedure before the body is flown back to India Reports said that once the forensic reports were handed over to Indian officials, Sridevi's body would be taken to Muhaisna for embalming. The process takes close to 90 minutes. The police will then issue a death certificate. According to news reports, the Indian consulate in Dubai will cancel the passport following which the immigration department will complete administrative procedures. The public prosecutor will then give permission to hand over the body and a private plane will fly the mortal remains of Sridevi to India. Read full report here
Reports said that once the forensic reports were handed over to Indian officials, Sridevi's body would be taken to Muhaisna for embalming. The process takes close to 90 minutes. The police will then issue a death certificate. According to news reports, the Indian consulate in Dubai will cancel the passport following which the immigration department will complete administrative procedures.
The public prosecutor will then give permission to hand over the body and a private plane will fly the mortal remains of Sridevi to India.
Mortal remains likely to be handed over after 10.30 am India Today is quoting the Dubai police department as saying that the autopsy certificate will be received by 8:30-9 am Dubai time (10-10:30 am IST). The report adds that once the report is clear, the mortal remains will be handed over to relatives for the final journey.
India Today is quoting the Dubai police department as saying that the autopsy certificate will be received by 8:30-9 am Dubai time (10-10:30 am IST). The report adds that once the report is clear, the mortal remains will be handed over to relatives for the final journey.
Sridevi was later found unconscious in the bathtub After chatting for roughly 15 minutes with her husband, Sridevi reportedly went to the washroom where she suffered the massive attack and was found unconscious in the bathtub minutes later. "He (Boney) tried to revive her and when he could not, he called a friend of his. After that, he informed the police at 9 pm," the source told Khaleej Times. Read full report here
After chatting for roughly 15 minutes with her husband, Sridevi reportedly went to the washroom where she suffered the massive attack and was found unconscious in the bathtub minutes later. "He (Boney) tried to revive her and when he could not, he called a friend of his. After that, he informed the police at 9 pm," the source told Khaleej Times.
Last moments of Sridevi According to a report in Khaleej Times, the legendary actress was getting ready for a dream dinner date with her husband Boney Kapoor in Dubai before she reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest. According to the report, Boney had returned to Dubai in order to give a "surprise" to Sridevi. Both were supposed to return to Mumbai together.
According to a report in Khaleej Times, the legendary actress was getting ready for a dream dinner date with her husband Boney Kapoor in Dubai before she reportedly suffered a cardiac arrest. According to the report, Boney had returned to Dubai in order to give a "surprise" to Sridevi. Both were supposed to return to Mumbai together.
Tamil Nadu CM expresses grief over Sridevi's death Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palaniswami expressed grief over legendary actress Sridevi's passing away, and said it "is a huge loss not only for Tamil filmdom, but to the entire Indian film industry." Lauding her as a "multi-faceted acting personality," he cited her performance in Tamil movies of the late 1970's and early 1980's - '16 Vayathiniley', 'Moondram Pirai', 'Sivappu Rojakkal', 'Priya' and 'Varumayin Niram Sivappu' - as proof of her acting skills. The chief minister conveyed his condolences to the next of kin of Sridevi and said he prayed that her soul rests in peace, PTI reported.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palaniswami expressed grief over legendary actress Sridevi's passing away, and said it "is a huge loss not only for Tamil filmdom, but to the entire Indian film industry."
Lauding her as a "multi-faceted acting personality," he cited her performance in Tamil movies of the late 1970's and early 1980's - '16 Vayathiniley', 'Moondram Pirai', 'Sivappu Rojakkal', 'Priya' and 'Varumayin Niram Sivappu' - as proof of her acting skills.
The chief minister conveyed his condolences to the next of kin of Sridevi and said he prayed that her soul rests in peace, PTI reported.
Fans lose patience as body remains to be flown to India According to The Indian Express, crowds had gathered outside Sridevi's home in Lokhandwala on Sunday for a glimpse of the deceased superstar. However, awaiting the arrival of the funeral cortège, the dozens of fans finally lost patience.
According to The Indian Express, crowds had gathered outside Sridevi's home in Lokhandwala on Sunday for a glimpse of the deceased superstar. However, awaiting the arrival of the funeral cortège, the dozens of fans finally lost patience.
Sridevi’s last rites to be conducted on Monday, 26 February Actress Sridevi’s last rites will be conducted at the Pawan Hans crematorium in Vile Parle, Mumbai, at noon, news reports have said. Before the cremation, family and friends will pay their last respects at her bungalow, Bhagya, between 8-10 am.
Actress Sridevi’s last rites will be conducted at the Pawan Hans crematorium in Vile Parle, Mumbai, at noon, news reports have said. Before the cremation, family and friends will pay their last respects at her bungalow, Bhagya, between 8-10 am.
According to Asianet, a "deep wound" was found on Sridevi's head. The CCTV footage is also being examined.
The whole film industry is trying to come to terms with this tragedy. We have lost a wonderful member whose life has been dedicated to the entertainment field for so many decades. It is only right that we be allowed to grieve in peace.— Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) February 27, 2018
Prosecutor may ask for another autopsy
#BREAKING - Prosecutor may ask for another autopsy. Family awaits nod to collect mortal remains of Sridevi. #SrideviDeathTwist pic.twitter.com/OUSx1X9uno— News18 (@CNNnews18) February 27, 2018
Medical panel holding discussions to evaluate original postmortem report
A special medical panel is holding discussions to further evaluate the original postmortem report. A consolidated and detailed report will be made known soon.
Uncertainty continues over repatriation of Sridevi as legal formalities are yet to be finished. Meanwhile, reports said that Arjun Kapoor has left for Dubai to help his father Boney Kapoor.
Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, who directed Sridevi in films like Great Robbery, Govindhaa... Govindhaa... and Hairaan, says that the late actor has been a "very unhappy woman" and her life was a "classic case of how each person's actual life is completely different from how the world perceives it".
In a personal note on her, Varma says that she was the most desirable woman and the biggest superstar of the country but that's just a part of the story.
Varma says that except for a short glimmer of English Vinglish, Sridevi had been pretty much very unhappy. "She went through so much in her life and due to her early career entry, life never gave her time to grow up at a normal pace," writes Varma.
According to reports in UAE media, Public Prosecutor will release the official statement any time now. However, the Dubai Police has claimed that without due procedure the body will not be released for embalming or repatriation.
According to the Dubai Police, unless all those involved in the case (directly and indirectly) are cleared after questioning, the body of the veteran actor will not be released.
Dubai police said its only after questioning all the people involved directly and indirectly the case will be cleared and for the body to be released from the morgue for embalming and repatriation.
Requesting anonymity Indian consulate officials said that the Dubai Police has to go through certain protocols and they can't skip steps. They added that the public prosecutor and the police were trying to expedite matters but would only clear the body for embalming after all the doubts raised on Sunday (when Sridevi's death was reported) were cleared.
Gulf News quoted a chief prosecutor: “In such accidental death incidents, the results of the post-mortem and forensic examination reports are referred to the Public Prosecution as part of ordinary law enforcement procedures. The papers are revised by the prosecutors of the jurisdiction where the incident happened. An official order to hand over the body of the deceased to the family or relatives is issued shortly after that.”
The report further added that in case of any suspicious foul play, prosecutors would carry out further detailed investigations and decide on any future law enforcement procedures accordingly.
The officials at the Dubai Public Prosecution office, the probe is still going on to determine the circumstances surrounding Sridevi's death, as the forensic report, which came out on Monday, only says that the actor died of accidental drowning, reports Gulf News.
Khaleej Times reported that the officials at Indian Consulate maintained that the Dubai Police are following the usual protocol and are not delaying the process. The report further added that the officials in Dubai want to be 100 percent sure about all their claims, considering the extremely sensitive nature of the case.
Indian Consulate officials told Khaleej Times that the Dubai Police were following usual protocol. However considering the highly sensitive nature of the case, they want be 100 percent sure before handing over the body to the family.
Legendary Bollywood actress Sridevi's death is shrouded in countless questions. With multiple narratives floating around, here is a recap of everything that happened after she left the country and events leading up to her death.
There are inconsistencies in the timeline leading up to her death. While initial reports said the first call to the police was made at 9 pm, the autopsy report said the time of death was 10.01 pm. There is, therefore, an hour's gap between the official time of death and the first call made to the police, during which no confirmed call to a doctor was made.
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy says details in media are inconsistent as far as Sridevi's death case is concerned. " She never drank hard liquor, how did it enter her system? What happened to CCTV? Doctors suddenly appeared before media & said she died of heart failure," Swamy was quoted as saying by ANI.
Let's wait for prosecution to pronounce it. Facts in media doesn't appear to be consistent. She never drank hard liquor, how did it enter her system? What happened to CCTV? Doctors suddenly appeared before media & said she died of heart failure: Subramanian Swamy on #Sridevi pic.twitter.com/ELMQtesPpZ— ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2018
Embalming usually happens between 7 am and 5 pm, but Khaleej Times reported that in unusual cases, when the embalming unit in Muhaisna get a call from higher authorities, they perform the embalming at any given time.
"At the time of reporting this, sources at the unit in Muhaisna revealed that there was only one body present at the centre, and the staff at the unit were heading home," Khaleej Times reports.
India working closely with UAE authorities to ensure early release of body
"We are working with local authorities to ensure that mortal remains can be sent to India at the earliest. We are on the job," said Navdeep Singh Suri, adding that "Our experience in similar cases tells us that it does take 2-3 days to complete processes."
The body was likely to be embalmed today, Khaleej Times reported. Sridevi's body will be brought back to Mumbai for the funeral by a chartered jet.
Indian Ambassador to UAE says might take two to three days to complete all processes.
According to the autopsy report, Sridevi died at 10.01 pm on Saturday. There are a few questions that crop up:
- Boney Kapoor found Sridevi unconscious in the hotel bathtub at around 5.30 pm (Dubai time)
- Boney called his friends and the hotel staff for help. Sridevi's body was taken out of the bathtub and they tried to revive her.
- According to reports, the first call to the police was made at 9 pm.
- Autopsy report pegs time of death at 10.01 pm.
- Indian consulate officials, however, told Khaleej Times that the time of death was 11 pm, which widens the time gap even further
- There is no confirmation or any report which confirms that a doctor was called in the ensuing period. Incidentally, Jumeirah Hotel told Firstpost that all of their five-star properties have on-call doctors.
There is an hour gap between the official time of death and the first call made to the police.
Autopsy report confirms that Sridevi died at 10.01 on Saturday night. More details are awaited. It is, however, important to note that there is a gap of an hour and a half between the time of death (according to the autopsy report) and the time it was reported.
According to several media reports, Dubai Police merely recorded Boney Kapoor testimony. "As per standard police investigation procedures, director and husband of late Sridevi, Boney Kapoor, only provided his testimony on Sunday morning. The conversation between police and the director took place when her body was discovered at Jumeirah Emirates Tower Hotel on the night of her death," a Gulf-based paper reported.
Boney Kapoor was called in for questioning by the Dubai Police at the Bur Dubai police station and most of the questions were related to the last hours he spent with Sridevi.
The room where Sridevi died is sealed and it’s under the control of Dubai police. The preliminary report did not specify a time of death, but more details are expected in the detailed report.
#Mumbai: Latest visuals from outside Anil Kapoor's residence; mortals remains of #Sridevi yet to be brought from Dubai to Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/JY6ETvWI7v— ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2018
#BREAKING - Prosecutors recommend further probe into #Sridevi's death. #RIPSridevi. pic.twitter.com/Mv7rG1RV1k— News18 (@CNNnews18) February 27, 2018
Claiming that further probe is required in the Sridevi death case, the Dubai Public Prosecution has begun its investigation. The investigation into her death began early on Sunday morning, and the actor's body has been at the General Department of Forensic Evidence, Dubai, since 2.30am on Sunday, Khaleej Times reported.
According to Khaleej Times, a newspaper based out of UAE, the Dubai Police has claimed that Boney Kapoor was not interrogated. The media reports claiming so are baseless, the paper further reported.
"As per standard police investigation procedures, director and husband of the late Sridevi, Boney Kapoor, only provided his testimony on Sunday morning. The conversation between police and the director took place when her body was discovered at Jumeirah Emirates Tower Hotel on the night of her death. However, he was not called by the police on Monday for further interrogation. All media reports regarding further questioning are baseless..."
Indian Ambassador to UAE Navdeep Suri tweeted late on Monday and said that media frenzy, while understandable, does not help the situation.
"We are working with local authorities to ensure that mortal remains can be sent to India at the earliest. We are on the job," Suri said in one of the two tweets. "Our experience in similar cases tells us that it does take 2-3 days to complete processes," he added.
The media interest in untimely demise of #Sridevi is understandable. But the frenzy of speculation does not help. Imp to note that:— IndAmbUAE (@navdeepsuri) February 26, 2018
1. We are working with local authorities to ensure that mortal remains can be sent to India at the earliest. We are on the job.
1/2
2. We are in regular contact with the family of #Sridevi and other well- wishers. We share their pain.— IndAmbUAE (@navdeepsuri) February 26, 2018
3. Our experience in similar cases tells us that it does take 2-3 days to complete processes
4. We leave it to the experts to determine cause of demise
Let's be responsible
The official language in UAE is Arabic and all certificates and other paperwork is carried out in the language. As speculations and guess work picked up, it is important to note here that the translated version of the forensic report was available for circulation in the media much too soon. The lack of detail and obvious spelling errors (drowning was spelt drawning) indicate that the translation was rather hurried.
There are translation departments at all government offices or the job is sometimes outsourced, when it is to do with commercial transactions and civil cases.
It is possible that nuances of the report and literal meanings were lost in translation, and that the translation was not written in an in-depth manner.
However, while the main document is made in Arabic, translations with official seal are also regarded as official documents. The authority issuing the document itself translates and puts seal on the print out.
India’s Ambassador to the UAE Navdeep Singh Suri said that with the new development, and the case being referred to the public prosecution department, the repatriation issue is now open ended. He added that the Indian Embassy is in talks with the Dubai authorities to get clearance and is hopeful it will happen soon, Gulf News reported.
Contrary to earlier reports, it is now being said that Sridevi's body will not be embalmed today and the actor's mortal remains are kept at the forensic department at the police headquarters.
Khaleej Times reported that the embalming likely to take place at Sonapur by noon on Tuesday.
Kamal Haasan reaches Anil Kapoor's residence in Mumbai. #Sridevi pic.twitter.com/CGJGUNiQWg— ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2018
Sridevi will make her final appearance on silver screen in December in a cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Zero. She shot for her scene last year in October. The legendary actor will be seen playing herself and will share screen space with Karisma Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Shah Rukh Khan, Zoom reported.
The saddest part was that she couldn't see her daughter (Jhanvi)'s debut film. My heart goes to entire family. I don't have much info about news of her drowning. I heard she fell into bathtub following a cardiac arrest. I am very sad: Shakti Kapoor #Sridevi pic.twitter.com/zxWKEJo2tN— ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2018
Executive Editor of UAE's Khaleej Times, Vicky Kapur told ABP News that the Dubai Police will record the statement of Sridevi's husband Boney Kapoor in connection with her sudden demise. Boney was present in the room where Sridevi died of "accident drowning" and was reportedly the one who first found her lying unconscious in the bath tub.
The answer is a NO. And here’s why:
The Dubai police, backed by state of the art equipment and a forensic laboratory that is comparable to anything in the world, have a first rate investigative record and have resolved crimes often in hours of their occurring.
At this moment there is no crime committed but the police will investigate the circumstances that led to Sridevi’s death by drowning. The first step is to send the forensic report to the public prosecutor's office which will assess the merit of the case and then decide on further action. And if they believe that there are persons of interest who can shed light on the issue — whether it concerns the alcohol content in her blood or the reason why the bath tub was reportedly full or even why a friend was called by husband Boney Kapoor rather than the hotel doctor and support staff — they will detain and question anyone they feel can shed light on how she drowned.
There is no guilt or suspicion and it is only procedure and the answers may well clear the air. .
If there is even a shred of doubt or a grey area they will not allow people to leave the country. The police probe is mutually exclusive from the medical report and the body’s release has no bearing on the police taking further steps.
Much of the mess created in what will now be a trying time for all has been by conjecture. Indian media’s feeding frenzy and the premature conclusion that she died of a cardiac arrest is what has led to the confusion. It would be better to just let the police in Dubai get on with their task and till then a freeze on guesswork would be appropriate.
The author is a Firstpost coloumnist and former editor of Gulf News and Khaleej Times
The police is still working out the exact circumstances that lead to the 'accidental drowning'. The actor, who was earlier presumed to have died of natural reasons (cardiac arrest), has now been declared dead due to accidental drowning. This raises some questions.
According to police sources, specific phone call records from 24 to 48 hours before the time of death are being closely looked at by the investigating agencies. As per the sources, repeated phone calls by one specific individual is said to be the main focus of the probe agencies.
Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh has said that Sridevi never consumed hard liquor and only drank wines on social occassions. He was reacting to reports that traces of alcohol have been found in her blood.
"We have seen each other grow professionally and personally. It was amazing to see the roles she blossomed into, her passion for painting, and the doting wife and mother that she was." - @ManishMalhotra#RIPSridevi pic.twitter.com/DvuTgXiO3h— ManishMalhotraWorld (@MMalhotraworld) February 26, 2018
The Dubai Public Prosecutor has called up Boney Kapoor and the hotel staff to join the investigation. The police is apparently trying to ascertain the exact circumstances that lead to the drowning of the veteran actor.
Further delay in return of mortal remains of Sridevi expected, reports ANI. The report states that the Dubai police, which has given clearance for the return, is still awaiting clearance from the Prosecution magistrate. Indian authorities were informed that the body can only be handed over after a nod from the prosecution magistrate.
"Our embassy and consulate are working closely with local authorities to expedite the return of mortal remains of Sridevi and also keeping Kapoor family apprised, it is our endeavour to send mortal remains at earliest," Indian Envoy to UAE Navdeep Suri said to ANI
Our embassy and consulate are working closely with local authorities to expedite the return of mortal remains of #Sridevi and also keeping Kapoor family apprised, it is our endeavor to send mortal remains at earliest: Indian Envoy to UAE Navdeep Suri to ANI (file pic) pic.twitter.com/kdHImTc04c— ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2018
Meanwhile, Khaleej Times reports that there are slim chances that the body will be released today. The report adds that Boney Kapoor's family and a group of social workers are awaiting approvals for the release from the public prosecutor.
#Sridevi ji did not drink hard liquor,she used to have wine sometimes like me& like many others in public life.I have talked to Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Al Nahyan, he assured me that all formalities and reports are complete. Her mortal remains should reach India by midnight: Amar Singh pic.twitter.com/dprcBgGGjX— ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2018
Sridevi funeral updates: Arjun Kapoor is reportedly leaving for Dubai to join his father Boney Kapoor in the wait for the release of Sridevi’s body. Uncertainty continues in the repatriation of Sridevi as legal formalities are yet to be finished.
According to latest reports, Public Prosecutor report is expected any minute now. Meanwhile, the Dubai Police has said its only after questioning all the people involved directly and indirectly the case will be cleared and for the body to be released from the morgue for embalming and repatriation.
Indian Consulate officials told Khaleej Times that the Dubai Police were following usual protocol. However considering the highly sensitive nature of the case, they want be 100 percent sure before handing over the body to the family.
It has been more than 48 hours since Sridevi's death was reported in the media. Due to several procedural delays, the actor's mortal remains has still not reached India. India's envoy to the UAE Navdeep Suri has discouraged speculation on the death of Bollywood icon Sridevi in Dubai, saying the Indian mission was in touch with the local authorities to complete the formalities.
Sridevi's funeral is likely to be further delayed as authorities in Dubai are yet to complete formalities, release the actor's body and issue a death certificate. Her husband Boney Kapoor has given a statement to the Dubai Police on the circumstances surrounding his wife's death.
Timeline leading upto Sridevi's death is fraught with inconsistencies. While the autopsy pegs the time of death at 10.01 pm (Dubai time), the first call to the police was made at 9 pm. Sridevi's "unconscious" body was retrieved from the hotel bathtub at around 5.30 pm (Dubai time). There is also no confirmation that a doctor was called in the ensuing period.
Heavy security has been deployed outside Anil Kapoor's residence in Mumbai, ANI reported. The news agency also reported that Boney Kapoor returned to his hotel in Dubai after police recorded his statement on Monday.
Another report in Khaleej Times claims that reports saying that Boney Kapoor will be interrogated by the Dubai Police are baseless. "As per standard police investigation procedures, director and husband of the late Sridevi, Boney Kapoor, only provided his testimony on Sunday morning. The conversation between police and the director took place when her body was discovered at Jumeirah Emirates Tower Hotel on the night of her death. However, he was not called by the police on Monday for further interrogation. All media reports regarding further questioning are baseless..."
A day after actor Sridevi passed away suddenly, Monday was full of dramatic revelations. Starting from Khaleej Times reporting the last 30 minutes of the actor's life with her husband Boney Kapoor to the forensics coming to the conclusion that Sridevi died due to accidental drowning in her hotel bathtub after losing consciousness, the case which seemed quite open-ended in the start got murkier as the day passed.
Boney reportedly discovered Sridevi unconscious in the bathtub filled with water. She was taken to a hospital where she was declared dead on arrival. Dubai Police called in Kapoor on Monday to Bur Dubai police station for investigation. Police took his statement after which he was allowed to go back to his hotel room, sources were quoted as saying by the Gulf News.
The Dubai government said in a tweet the police had transferred the case to the "Dubai Public Prosecution" which will carry out regular legal procedures followed in such cases.
"Dubai police headquarters stated that the death of the Indian actress Sridevi occurred due to drowning in her hotel apartment's bathtub following loss of consciousness," the Dubai government's media office said on Twitter.
There could be a further delay in Sridevi's body being brought back to India, with the Dubai police informing the Indian Embassy that another "clearance" was awaited before the body could be released. Sridevi was in Dubai for a family wedding and had stayed back after the ceremonies. Her husband had flown back to Mumbai with their younger daughter Khushi, but returned to Dubai to surprise her.
The news of her death, first reported at around 3 a.m. IST on Sunday, sent shock waves across the country with those who knew her at a loss to explain how the star, who was present at several wedding functions in Dubai last week, could suddenly breathe her last.
Her family has not commented beyond their initial statement yesterday to announce the death, and has requested the media not to contact them as they grapple with the tragedy.
Published Date: Feb 27, 2018 14:01 PM | Updated Date: Feb 27, 2018 14:10 PM