Sridevi funeral news updates: Special medical panel holding talks to evaluate original postmortem report

Sridevi funeral updates: Arjun Kapoor is reportedly leaving for Dubai to join his father Boney Kapoor in the wait for the release of Sridevi’s body. Uncertainty continues in the repatriation of Sridevi as legal formalities are yet to be finished.

According to latest reports, Public Prosecutor report is expected any minute now. Meanwhile, the Dubai Police has said its only after questioning all the people involved directly and indirectly the case will be cleared and for the body to be released from the morgue for embalming and repatriation.

Indian Consulate officials told Khaleej Times that the Dubai Police were following usual protocol. However considering the highly sensitive nature of the case, they want be 100 percent sure before handing over the body to the family.

It has been more than 48 hours since Sridevi's death was reported in the media. Due to several procedural delays, the actor's mortal remains has still not reached India. India's envoy to the UAE Navdeep Suri has discouraged speculation on the death of Bollywood icon Sridevi in Dubai, saying the Indian mission was in touch with the local authorities to complete the formalities.

Sridevi's funeral is likely to be further delayed as authorities in Dubai are yet to complete formalities, release the actor's body and issue a death certificate. Her husband Boney Kapoor has given a statement to the Dubai Police on the circumstances surrounding his wife's death.

Timeline leading upto Sridevi's death is fraught with inconsistencies. While the autopsy pegs the time of death at 10.01 pm (Dubai time), the first call to the police was made at 9 pm. Sridevi's "unconscious" body was retrieved from the hotel bathtub at around 5.30 pm (Dubai time). There is also no confirmation that a doctor was called in the ensuing period.

Heavy security has been deployed outside Anil Kapoor's residence in Mumbai, ANI reported. The news agency also reported that Boney Kapoor returned to his hotel in Dubai after police recorded his statement on Monday.

Another report in Khaleej Times claims that reports saying that Boney Kapoor will be interrogated by the Dubai Police are baseless. "As per standard police investigation procedures, director and husband of the late Sridevi, Boney Kapoor, only provided his testimony on Sunday morning. The conversation between police and the director took place when her body was discovered at Jumeirah Emirates Tower Hotel on the night of her death. However, he was not called by the police on Monday for further interrogation. All media reports regarding further questioning are baseless..."

A day after actor Sridevi passed away suddenly, Monday was full of dramatic revelations. Starting from Khaleej Times reporting the last 30 minutes of the actor's life with her husband Boney Kapoor to the forensics coming to the conclusion that Sridevi died due to accidental drowning in her hotel bathtub after losing consciousness, the case which seemed quite open-ended in the start got murkier as the day passed.

Boney reportedly discovered Sridevi unconscious in the bathtub filled with water. She was taken to a hospital where she was declared dead on arrival. Dubai Police called in Kapoor on Monday to Bur Dubai police station for investigation. Police took his statement after which he was allowed to go back to his hotel room, sources were quoted as saying by the Gulf News.

The Dubai government said in a tweet the police had transferred the case to the "Dubai Public Prosecution" which will carry out regular legal procedures followed in such cases.

"Dubai police headquarters stated that the death of the Indian actress Sridevi occurred due to drowning in her hotel apartment's bathtub following loss of consciousness," the Dubai government's media office said on Twitter.

There could be a further delay in Sridevi's body being brought back to India, with the Dubai police informing the Indian Embassy that another "clearance" was awaited before the body could be released. Sridevi was in Dubai for a family wedding and had stayed back after the ceremonies. Her husband had flown back to Mumbai with their younger daughter Khushi, but returned to Dubai to surprise her.

The news of her death, first reported at around 3 a.m. IST on Sunday, sent shock waves across the country with those who knew her at a loss to explain how the star, who was present at several wedding functions in Dubai last week, could suddenly breathe her last.

Her family has not commented beyond their initial statement yesterday to announce the death, and has requested the media not to contact them as they grapple with the tragedy.

Published Date: Feb 27, 2018 14:01 PM | Updated Date: Feb 27, 2018 14:10 PM