SPYder to steer clear of drinking, smoking scenes; SJ Suryah likes his green tea shaken, not stirred

First it was Mukesh, and now it is Rahul Dravid. Anti-smoking disclaimers are a part and parcel of every film today, including even the cleanest of films. Even if it a family entertainer, the villain is seen puffing away tobacco in order to depict it as a sinful act.

Now, filmmaker AR Murugadoss has decided to take the anti-smoking and anti-drinking stance several notches higher. He has decided to steer clear of any smoking and drinking scene in his upcoming spy thriller SPYder, starring Mahesh Babu in the lead role.

The Times of India reports that SPYder will have no drinking and smoking scenes, neither involving Babu nor the antagonist SJ Suryah. That is why the makers are trying their best to get rid of the mandatory yet unnecessary anti-smoking disclaimers at the start of every film.

Telugu 360 reports that while the Hindi dubbed version of SPYder has got the permission to remove the disclaimer, the Telugu and Tamil versions are likely to follow soot suit.

But there is one interesting insight that explains why there is no need for an anti-drinking disclaimer. Because the makers seem to have incorporated one into the film's narrative. As per the same reports, Suryah will be seen sipping on green tea - yes, devoid of any alcoholic content.

While that practice is sure to give him an edge when he locks horns with the mighty Mahesh Babu, we are not entirely sure how menacing Suryah will look while relishing the aroma of the health drink.

What we do know is that it might add a quirk to his character if Murugadoss manages to get the character in place. Also, green tea has a myriad range of health benefits but we are not sure if emoting correctly is one of them. Case in point:

SPYder also stars Rakul Preet Singh, Bharath, RJ Balaji, Priyadarshi Pullikonda and Shaji Chen. It is produced by NV Prasad and Tagore Madhu's NVR Cinema. It is slated to release this Dushhera on 27 September.