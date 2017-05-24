Spider-Man: Homecoming trailer — Iron Man tells Peter Parker to be 'friendly, neighbourhood' superhero

In the last trailer of Spider-Man: Homecoming, we saw Peter Parker stop a gigantic ship from falling apart, with help from Iron Man, played by Robert Downey Jr. In the newest trailer, we see a different side to their equation; the duo are at their awkward best as Tony Stark mentors Parker.

Tom Holland's Peter Parker is clearly mesmerised by Tony Stark, and cannot believe it when he says that Parker can keep the suit. Tony Stark, on the other hand, is his usual nonchalant, sarcastic self. In one particularly funny shot, Stark tries to open the car door for Parker, who assumes that Stark is trying to hug him and decides to give him an embrace.

Spider-Man: Homecoming will see Peter Parker learn to use a technologically advanced suit, and the opening shot of the trailer shows him marveling at it. It will also see him interacting with Iron Man and antagonist The Vulture, who tries to convince him to join the dark side by telling him that Tony Stark doesn't care about people like him. Additionally, Parker will struggle to balance high school life as well as try really hard to be an Avenger in the film.

This Spider-Man will also have his own digital assistant like JARVIS, courtesy of Iron Man. The alibi he uses at his high school to explain what he does with his free time is that he is doing a "Stark internship".

The film stars Michael Keaton, John Favreau, Zendaya, Donald Glover, Tyne Daly and Marisa Tomei. It is directed by Jon Watts.

Spider-Man: Homecoming is set to release on 7 July, 2017.

Watch the trailer here:

