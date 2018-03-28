Special Operations India: Myanmar — A documentary on India’s counter insurgency operation along Indo-Myanmar border

After the success of History TV 18's documentary on India's Surgical Strikes, a new show is set to premiere — another high octane, military documentary titled Special Operations India: Myanmar. The one hour long feature will explore the true story of Operation Hot Pursuit- one of India’s most daring military operations in recent history.

On 4 June 2015, an Indian Army convoy was ambushed in Chandel District, Manipur. 18 Indian soldiers were martyred, in what was one of the worst militant attacks in North-East India in a decade. In response, the Indian Army sent in Paratrooper Special Forces to trace the attackers along the India Myanmar Border and destroy their militant stronghold, before more terror attacks could follow. It was a classified mission that’s now known as Operation Hot Pursuit.

The story is told through the experiences of the men leading the operation and the decision makers in India’s military establishment at the time.

The narrative relies on the first person accounts of Ajit Doval, National Security Advisor to the Government of India, General Bipin Rawat, India’s current Chief of Army Staff and the Special Forces Team Leader (identity undisclosed) spearheading the assault on ground.

The programme also features Manohar Parrikar, Former Defence Minister, General Dalbir Singh, Former Chief of Army Staff and Nitin Gokhale, Defence Analyst and author, who share their insights.

Published Date: Mar 28, 2018 14:18 PM | Updated Date: Mar 28, 2018 14:18 PM