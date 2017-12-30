Soorma: Diljit Dosanjh, Angad Bedi pictured with real-life brothers Sandeep and Bikramjeet Singh

Biopics on sports personalities have become a trend in Bollywood these days. After the grand success of films like Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Mary Kom and MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, now another promising film is on the cards — Soorma. The film is based on the eventful life of acclaimed Indian hockey star Sandeep Singh and is tipped to be a film to watch out for next year.

While, Angad Bedi will essay the role of Bikramjeet Singh — real-life elder brother of Sandeep Singh — in Shaad Ali’s directorial Soorma, Diljit Dosanjh will portray the role of the former Indian hockey team captain Sandeep. In a recent report, Mumbai Mirror featured an image of Bedi and Dosanjh along with the Singh brothers from the sets of Soorma. Director Ali must be credited for making both the actors appear very similar to the real-life characters they portray. Both Bedi and Dosanjh fit their parts to the T (as derived from the photograph).

Bedi, fresh from his success with Tiger Zinda Hai, revealed how the shooting became so realistic, "When Diljit and I witnessed the brothers' energies we instantly realised what zone we were supposed to get in. I have finished shooting for most of my portions barring a three-day rehab sequence which will be filmed at a later point," reports Mumbai Mirror.

He also gave a brief idea about the shooting, ''It was Sandeep who trained us but Bikramjeet did most of the sports choreography for the film. Bikramjeet was the best drag flicker in the country, but because of his injuries, he couldn't go ahead. He spotted the talent in his younger brother and would do two-day jobs to feed his family as well as pay for Sandeep's training."

The Singh brothers together made sure that the postures, body language and other aspects of the actors portraying hockey players are convincing and authentic.

Along with Bedi and Dosanjh, the film also stars Taapsee Pannu in the role of Dosanjh's on-screen love interest. The interesting part is, Bikramjit Singh has also been given a key role in the film but he’ll be seen as a Pakistani hockey player, as reported by Bollywood Hungama.

The poster of Soorma was released last month, 28 November, and the film is slated to release on 29 June, 2018.