Sooraj Pancholi on Jiah Khan death case: I have lost my 20s in this bargain, don’t want to feel like a victim

Days after Mumbai sessions court framed fresh charges against Sooraj Pancholi in the Jiah Khan death case, the actor has expressed his desire to move on from the case that has been going on since 2013.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, he said, "Keeping the emotions intact for the person who has passed away, we do need some movement forward. It’s been a long, long time and I can’t afford to lose more time."

Sooraj, on 30 January, was charged by the Mumbai Court of abetting Khan's suicide and the trial for the same has been scheduled for 14 February.

The Jiah Khan death case has been doing the rounds in court for five years. Sooraj said he hopes things are sorted at the earliest.

"I knew that there was something I was going to be charged with but I’m ready for any charge against me, because until I have a charge, I cannot defend myself. I have lost my 20s in this bargain, but I don’t want to feel like a victim. I don’t want any sympathy. I just want my trial to be fair — whether it goes against me or in my favour. I’ve been shown as a criminal since day one; it’s not a good thing to live with. Four years of my prime have gone in attending court proceedings and nothing has happened. I want my case to end, fairly," said Sooraj, to the same publication.

Published Date: Feb 01, 2018 15:40 PM | Updated Date: Feb 01, 2018 15:57 PM