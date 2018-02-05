Sooraj Barjatya's assistant to reportedly helm Rajshri Productions' upcoming film

Despite the commercial success of his 2015 film, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, veteran director Sooraj Barjatya hasn't been active on the film scene. However, the producer-director is now all set to announce an upcoming project, which will be helmed by his assistant, as reported by Asian Age.

Barjatya wants to take his time to don the mantle of a director again, but was impressed by a script. The project will be directed by his assistant instead. This does not come as a surprise as his preferred lead actor, Salman Khan, also has a packed schedule for the year. The director has delivered multiple hits in the past, mostly with Khan in the leading role. Their blockbusters include Maine Pyar Kiya, Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! and Hum Saath-Saath Hain. According to an Asian Age source, "Sooraj liked a story about four protagonists, and the relationships that they share. Hence, he wants to go ahead with the film soon. But he has asked one of his associates to helm the project."

The script is reported to revolve around relationships of the primary protagonists, in tradition with previous Rajshri productions. The yet-to-be-announced venture will feature four new faces instead of established stars, according to a report by Bollywood Hungama.

Published Date: Feb 05, 2018 14:30 PM | Updated Date: Feb 05, 2018 14:30 PM