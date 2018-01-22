Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety pushed to 23 February; director says it wasn't logical to stick to a crowded Friday

The makers of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety have announced that the film will now release on 23 February in the wake of the changes in the Bollywood calendar due to Padmaavat and Pad Man.

The film was earlier to release on 9 February, a date when Pad Man and Aiyaary are slated to hit the screens.

The makers did not think it was beneficial for anyone if three films of this size release on the same date. So, they decided to postpone it.

"We are all aware of the recent developments with regards to release dates. It didn't seem logical to stick to a Friday so crowded," Luv Ranjan, writer and director of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, told IANS.

A new-age love triangle set in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, the film is produced by T-Series' Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Luv Films' Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg. It features Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha and Sunny Singh.

The Bollywood calendar got shaken up after Akshay Kumar decided to shift his much-awaited Pad Man to 9 February from the 25 January date, leaving the pre-Republic Day release window open for a solo release for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's controversial drama Padmaavat.

When Padmaavat was announced to have a clash with Pad Man", the makers of "Aiyaary" had altered its release date from 25 January to 9 February.

Now, "Pad Man" and "Aiyaary" will once again be competing at the box office.

Published Date: Jan 22, 2018 08:44 AM | Updated Date: Jan 22, 2018 08:44 AM