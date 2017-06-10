Sonam Kapoor turns 32, celebrates with two birthday cakes: See photos here

Sonam Kapoor turned 32 on Friday, 9 June 2017, and celebrated with two birthday cakes. The Neerja actress took to Instagram to share her birthday surprises. Her friends from the film fraternity also wished her a happy birthday.

Anil Kapoor, ever the doting father, tweeted a sketch of Sonam, calling her his "warrior princess".

Happy Birthday my warrior​ princess @sonamakapoor! Keep smiling, shine brighter, be happier! Love you beta! pic.twitter.com/E4M9n5Qlng — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) June 9, 2017

Stylist and sister Rhea Kapoor posted a video of Sonam cutting her birthday cake, with her friends.

Sonam's mother Sunita Kapoor took to Instagram to share a throwback photo of a very little Sonam.

"Why Fit In When You Were Made To Stand Out " ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY DARLING DAUGHTER😘😘LOVE YOU TOO MUCH A post shared by Sunita Kapoor (@kapoor.sunita) on Jun 8, 2017 at 11:11am PDT

Since Sonam was not with her parents on her birthday, they kept up with her celebrations by sending her a cake and cards. Sonam shared the video on Instagram.

Thanks mama and papa for always making me feel so special and loved and sending me birthday cards and chocolate cake wherever I'm in the world. I love you the most and best. Miss you so much. @kapoor.sunita @anilskapoor A post shared by sonamkapoor (@sonamkapoor) on Jun 9, 2017 at 6:19pm PDT

Apart from friends and family, stars like Shabana Azmi, Alia Bhatt Abhishek Bachchan, Swara Bhaskar and Riteish Deshmukh took to Twitter to wish the actress a happy birthday, as well.

Lots of love to my favourite person! https://t.co/IsbnrAVO44 — Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) June 9, 2017

Big hug to the girl who inspires me to want to direct! Love you https://t.co/HQl1jZInW0 — Sonam Kapoor (@sonamakapoor) June 9, 2017