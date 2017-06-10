Sonam Kapoor turns 32, celebrates with two birthday cakes: See photos here

Sonam Kapoor turned 32 on Friday, 9 June 2017, and celebrated with two birthday cakes. The Neerja actress took to Instagram to share her birthday surprises. Her friends from the film fraternity also wished her a happy birthday.
Anil Kapoor, ever the doting father, tweeted a sketch of Sonam, calling her his "warrior princess".
Stylist and sister Rhea Kapoor posted a video of Sonam cutting her birthday cake, with her friends.
#happybirthdaysenior #Reposting @karanboo -- Reality is wrong. Dreams are for real. Believe in yourself, don't let nobody stop you from doing what you got to do.#happybirthdaysenior ♥️ @sonamkapoor @rheakapoor @anandahuja @shehlaakhan missing @kapoor.sunita @anilskapoor @harshvardhankapoor @samyuktanair @karishma @cookieboolani
Sonam's mother Sunita Kapoor took to Instagram to share a throwback photo of a very little Sonam.
Since Sonam was not with her parents on her birthday, they kept up with her celebrations by sending her a cake and cards. Sonam shared the video on Instagram.
Apart from friends and family, stars like Shabana Azmi, Alia Bhatt Abhishek Bachchan, Swara Bhaskar and Riteish Deshmukh took to Twitter to wish the actress a happy birthday, as well.
