Sonam Kapoor says her clothing line Rheson 'is high street fashion for every Indian girl'

Actress Sonam Kapoor says that Rheson, a fashion label that she owns along with her producer sister Rhea, is not just a celebrity label but a high-street fashion brand by two sisters who happen to be in the Indian movie business.

"Rheson is not just a celebrity label - it is high-street fashion brand by two sisters who happen to be in the Indian movie business. We plan to continuously invest and grow the brand to make it India's leading homegrown high-street fashion brand," Sonam told IANS in an email interview.

"The brand is meant for every Indian girl - no matter her age or her body type. We have always stated that we don't believe in a specific 'target audience' - one should wear whatever makes one happy; age, weight, body type are no bars! Our clothes are for every Indian girl. Period," she added.

Rheson comes from the combination of Rhea and Sonam's first names and is known for its collection that is designed to be quirky, affordable and for daily wear. The brand made its debut this year with a huge expansion plan.

"Rheson was launched in May 2017 with Shoppers Stop and we have had a super successful debut. We are now extremely excited to expand this collaboration by launching Rheson on Shoppers Stop's exclusive flagship store on Amazon.in.

"Our top priority right now is to penetrate the brand across the country. In addition to Shoppers Stop, our presence on Amazon.in is definitely a step in that direction, considering the wide pan-India reach they provide especially in the Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets. Once that is achieved, global expansion will be the next priority," she added.

Rhea, who has produced films like Aisha and Khoobsurat, also feels that Rheson is a complete embodiment of their style statement and personalities with each piece of the collection being distinctive, unique and home-grown in the truest sense.

"The design sensibility and concept come from Sonam and me. The Shoppers Stop design team brings that vision to life. Together we work on sampling, manufacturing and finally bringing the products to the stores and online," Rhea told IANS.

So is Rheson going to associate with any Bollywood film in the days to come? "If and when there is a right brand fit!," said Rhea adding that what makes Rheson different from other brands is that it has a distinctive space .

"The designs are all unique and one-of-a-kind," said Rhea with Sonam adding that "We're not running a race. We're here to build a brand and that remains our focus." On the Bollywood front both the sisters can't wait for their next release Veere Di Wedding that is produced by Rhea and stars Sonam along with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Swara Bhaskar. The film is directed by Shashanka Ghosh.