Sonam Kapoor expresses interest in film school; says wants to learn something new

Sonam Kapoor, who was last seen in the 2016 film Neerja, is currently shooting for Padman alongside Akshay Kumar. Between Neerja and Padman, Sonam took a year-long break. In a Hindustan Times interview, Sonam said she was not insecure about missing out on work due to the gap she took as she has already been a part of some great films and worked under the guidance of some of the finest filmmakers.

Kapoor told Hindustan Times that after appearing in emotionally draining films like Neerja and Raanjhanaa, she felt like she needed to take a break. She added that working in such films take a toll on her as she gets under the skin of the character, to the extent that she does not even use glycerin in scenes where she is required to cry. So whenever she cries in films, she cries for real.

While speaking of the gap, Kapoor also expressed the desire to learn something new in the interview. She said that that although she attends acting workshops before every film and had four wonderful acting coaches, she would like to take up learning something new seriously.

The same report states that Kapoor wants to pursue a course in acting to refine her acting skills. But her plans to go to acting school would not possibly materialise this year as she has a packed schedule with three films in the pipeline. Apart from Padman, she also has a significant role to play in Sanjay Dutt's untitled biopic. Kapoor will also be seen in her sister Rhea Kapoor's debut production Veere Di Wedding with Kareena Kapoor.