FP Staff
Apr,01 2018 17:24:21 IST
Sonakshi Sinha with designer Nandita Mahtani.
Models walk the ramp at Nandita Mahtani's new collection launch.
Models display Nandita Mahtani's new collection.
Tusshar Kapoor with designer Nandita Mahtani.
Actress Kim Sharma.
Malaika Khan, designer Nandita Mahtani and Sussanne Khan.
Published Date: Apr 01, 2018 17:24 PM
| Updated Date: Apr 01, 2018 17:24 PM
Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Sonakshi Sinha, Daisy Shah attend Da-Bangg tour in Pune
Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Sonakshi Sinha take the stage at the Da-Bangg tour in Pune
Sumeet Vyas, Sonnalli Seygall, Mantra at the trailer launch of their upcoming movie High Jack
Hangout: Dulquer Salmaan talks about his experiences at MAMI 2017, his upcoming film Karwaan
Hangout: DJ Kygo talks about his music career ahead of his gig at the Sunburn Festival in Mumbai
Hangout: Divya Khosla Kumar talks about T-Series' digital market, her upcoming short film Bulbul
Hangout: Neha Dhupia and Nikhil Chinapa talking all about MTV India's RoadiesXtreme
Hangout: The Aiyaary team, Sidharth Malhotra and Neeraj Pandey in conversation with Renil Abraham
Hangout: Social media sensation, Band Sanam in conversation with Renil Abraham
Hangout: Anita Dongre in conversation with Renil Abraham, talks about Lakmé Fashion Week
Hangout: Vicky Kaushal, Angira Dhar & Anand Tiwari on Hangout with Renil Abraham
Hangout: Catch Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha and Sunny Singh in conversation with Renil Abraham
Hangout: Arjun Rampal talks about vanity, airport looks and his film, Daddy
Hangout: Rajkummar Rao, Hansal Mehta, Patralekhaa, Pulkit discuss ALTBalaji's Bose: Dead or Alive
Hangout: Barun Sobti, Shahana Goswami talk about their film Tu Hai Mera Sunday
Hangout: Writer Apurva Asrani talks about Kangana Ranaut controversy over writing credits for Simran
Hangout: Anupam Kher, Soundarya Sharma discuss about their upcoming film Ranchi Diaries
Hangout: Angad Bedi talks about his upcoming projects, approach towards life and cinema
Hangout: Aditi Rao Hydari discusses working with Mani Ratnam; her film Bhoomi with Sanjay Dutt and more
Hangout: Rajkummar Rao, Kriti Kharbanda reveal details about their film Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana
Hangout: Sooraj Pancholi talks about upcoming film, fitness and male attention
Hangout: Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar discuss Shubh Mangal Saavdhan
Hangout: Pooja Hegde gets candid about Duvvada Jagannadham, and her ad with Ranbir Kapoor
SRK reveals insights on Zero; Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu celebrate Inaaya's half birthday: Social Media Stalkers' Guide
Kartik Aaryan sings for Kareena Kapoor; Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty pose together: Social Media Stalkers' Guide
Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao belt out Dil Se; Groot gets sassy in Avengers: Infinity War trailer: Social Media Stalkers' Guide