You are here:

Sonakshi Sinha walks the ramp at designer Nandita Mahtani's new collection launch

FP Staff

Apr,01 2018 17:24:21 IST

Sonakshi Sinha with designer Nandita Mahtani.

Sonakshi Sinha with designer Nandita Mahtani.

Models walk the ramp at Nandita Mahtani's new collection launch.

Models walk the ramp at Nandita Mahtani's new collection launch.

Models display Nandita Mahtani's new collection.

Models display Nandita Mahtani's new collection.

Tusshar Kapoor with designer Nandita Mahtani.

Tusshar Kapoor with designer Nandita Mahtani.

Actress Kim Sharma.

Actress Kim Sharma.

Malaika Khan, designer Nandita Mahtani and Sussanne Khan.

Malaika Khan, designer Nandita Mahtani and Sussanne Khan.

Published Date: Apr 01, 2018 17:24 PM | Updated Date: Apr 01, 2018 17:24 PM

tags: #Bollywood #BuzzPatrol #Entertainment #Nandita Mathani #Photo Of The Day #PhotoOfTheDay #Sonakshi Sinha #Tisshar kapoor

also see

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Sonakshi Sinha, Daisy Shah attend Da-Bangg tour in Pune

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Sonakshi Sinha, Daisy Shah attend Da-Bangg tour in Pune

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Sonakshi Sinha take the stage at the Da-Bangg tour in Pune

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Sonakshi Sinha take the stage at the Da-Bangg tour in Pune

Sumeet Vyas, Sonnalli Seygall, Mantra at the trailer launch of their upcoming movie High Jack

Sumeet Vyas, Sonnalli Seygall, Mantra at the trailer launch of their upcoming movie High Jack