Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu to turn producers with Ram Jethmalani biopic

After delivering a blockbuster with Golmaal Again, Kunal Kemmu is turning towards production. He along with Soha Ali Khan are gearing up to produce a biopic on esteemed lawyer Ram Jethmalani, as per a report by Ahmedabad Mirror.

Speaking to the publication about her upcoming venture, Khan said, "We are excited to be co-producing the film with Ronnie Screwvala. The script is underway, we should lock a director soon." There is no word on the cast of the film as of now.

Jethmalani is one of the most well-known names in the country's legal circuit, having fought some high-profile cases. He represented Harshad Mehta in the Harshad Mehta scam and Narsimha Rao in a bribery case. He was also elected as the president of the Supreme Court Bar Association. Currently, he serves as an MP of Rajya Sabha for Bihar.

On the professional front, Khan will soon get back to acting with Tigmanshu Dhulia Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3, while Kemmu is riding high on the success of the fourth instalment of Rohit Shetty's Golmaal franchise. The film is 2017's biggest grosser and is not very far from the Rs 200 crore mark, domestically.