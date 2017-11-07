Social episode 10: Prithvi's quest to find Veda gets an unexpected boost

With the 10th episode out, Viu's 13 part digital series — Social continues to highlight the perils of social media. Building a strong premise on the rampant social media crimes around the world, the series gives the viewers an enthralling account of how young women are targeted via social media platforms. With the in house talent of Rana Daggubati and Naveen Kasturia, the latest episode unveils a major breakthrough in the search for Veda.

While the previous episode highlights that the perpetrators behind Veda's disappearance have realised that a journalist from Firstpost is investigating them, the current episode showcases that they will do almost anything to silence the news. Amidst everything, it is the newly retired editor of the publication who receives the coordinates to an unknown location on Nidhi's phone and makes his way there out of professional curiosity and the thrill of uncovering a great story.

The episode starts with Nidhi digging in deeper to find her missing editor who reaches the undefined location in the hopes to solve a mystery. While she is deep into finding out where Veda is and who is behind these missing girls, she inadvertently gets her editor involved and feels responsible to locate him and ensure his safety. Though she is trying to help, Prithvi and gang choose to be distant since they do not trust her real intention to help them.