Social, Bose: Dead Or Alive, Alisha — five thriller web series to binge-watch this winter

Winters are here and the temptation to curl up with a hot cuppa and warm blanket with some quality entertainment is hard to resist. Just in time too, with several of the Bollywood biggies lining up some thrilling web series for their fans.

From Saif Ali Khan to Rana Dagubatti, the adventure has moved from the big screen to the touch of your finger. In an industry dedicated to the millennials, there are a some outstanding crime, adventure and thriller web series in the offing too.

Social

The first bi-lingual web series of India, starring Rana Daggubati along with everyone’s favourite, TVF’s Naveen Kasturia, is an exciting mystery involving four people from diverse backgrounds who come together to find a missing girl. The 13-episode series has been streaming on Viu India, the premium video-on-demand service since September and saw a thrilling finale this past Friday.

Bose: Dead/Alive

Rajkummar Rao’s foray into an ambitious biopic with his frequent collaborator Hansal Mehta in the Creative Producer’s role has been a highly anticipated web series. Alt Balaji’s nine-part series attempts to chronicle the mystery behind Subhash Chandra Bose’s death, and does it with style and entertainment in yet another high production value project.

Gehrayiaan

Not to be ignored, horror too makes it to the web series line up with Vikram Bhatt’s Gehraiyaan streaming on Viu, starring Sanjeeda Sheikh and Vatsal Sheth. It is a love story between a young researcher and her surgeon beau at a Mumbai hospital, who are faced with strange and dark occurrences in her house.

A.I.S.H.A

The show lays claim as India’s first ever sci-fi thriller web series, and comes from the famed production of MTV Roadies’ Raghu Ram. The Arre hosted series is already two seasons old and follows the story of a web developer Sam, who creates an artificial intelligent virtual assistant A.I.S.H.A, only to see events turn worse. The series also boasts of seasoned actors Manav Kaul and Sameer Sharma.

Alisha

A fashion blogger and a sleuth, Alisha is a YouTube series that follows the adventures of the titular character and her best friend Tanny solve a crime in Mumbai, but fashionably. Blush’s series is an unlikely blend of fashion and mystery and creates a noir world in a crime-thriller.

All images from YouTube.