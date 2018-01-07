Social, Black Sheep, Romeo And Jugal: 2017 offered progressive web series in regional content

This year has been replete with content across genres, platforms and regions. And when all these aspects get rolled into one, it is sure to make for an interesting watch.

Firstpost lists down five of such progressive web series in regional content.

Social

Set in Hyderabad, Viu's Social is a story about four individuals who come together to solve the mystery of a missing girl. This bilingual series by Viu Originals aims to spark organic conversations and inspire a dialogue amongst the millennials on the pros and cons of social media.

Black Sheep

Rascalas’ new web series, Black Sheep, is a slice-of-life story in an urban set-up, about a confused 22-year-old heading towards his first win in life. Based in Chennai, the story takes us through the life of Shyam Renganathan, who has taken the decision to drop out of an engineering college to follow his heart.

YOLO

To deliver high-quality entertainment with a cultural essence to its Marathi audience, Sony LIV presents Marathi YOLO, an extremely humorous yet deep web-series. It a coming-of-age story of four young adults. The plot revolves around them unexpectedly going through a series of dramatic events that transform their perspectives on love, relationships, sex and life in general.

Romeo and Jugal

The web series narrates the story of Jugal (Manraj Singh) and Romil (Rajeev Siddhartha) who fall in love in a homophobic society around them

Pilla

This Viu web series is a dramedy in which a girl goes out to party and gets drunk. The events that follow the next day make her realise that she is pregnant. Throughout the series, she figures out and traces back all the events that happened during the party which led her to get pregnant. This series guarantees to be a full-fledged entertainer.