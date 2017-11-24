Smriti Khanna, Gautam Gupta tie the knot; Katrina's 'desi girl' avatar: Social Media Stalkers' Guide

What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?

Very little, right?

And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who re-posted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.

We stalk, you read. Deal?

Smriti Khanna, Gautam Gupta tie the knot

Happiness always @smriti_khanna and @mistergautam ❤️ A post shared by Dia Mirza (@diamirzaofficial) on Nov 23, 2017 at 5:34am PST

This guy is all that....and much more. Love you and welcome to the #happyclub #gausm #gautamsmritiwedding A post shared by करणवीर बोहरा (@karanvirbohra) on Nov 23, 2017 at 12:50am PST

Mehendi 💛 . Outfit courtesy @kalkifashion A post shared by Smriti Khanna (@smriti_khanna) on Nov 22, 2017 at 11:41am PST

True friendship is not bound by wealth. Friendship is not bound by anything. True friendship is only bound by the heart ❤❤ @radhikamadan @smriti_khanna #BestFriendForever #Radhikamadan #Smritikhanna A post shared by Chuchu Lhieztiany (@lhieztiany) on Nov 19, 2017 at 2:05am PST

To the craziest bachelorette!🍸 #smookishaadi#saafsutripictures##whathappensatthebachelorettepartystaysatthebacheloretteparty😉 @smriti_khanna @nanditabh @swativatssa @vdntka30 A post shared by Radhika Madan (@radhikamadan) on Nov 20, 2017 at 8:34am PST

The Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi co-stars Gautam Gupta and Smriti Khanna tied the knot on 23 November and their wedding reception saw the who's who of Bollywood in attendance. From Shahid and Mira Kapoor to Dia Mirza, Sussanne Khan, Esha Deol and more, the wedding seemed like an affair to remember.

Deepika Padukone's throws it back with her 'forever friend'



forever friends...❤️ @aditya__narayan A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Nov 23, 2017 at 11:57pm PST

Deepika Padukone shared the most adorable pictures of herself and her childhood friend Aditya Narayan as the Padmavati actor put up a collage of their childhood memories. Dressed in colourful clothes, the two 'forever friends' are seen monkeying around in the snapshots.

Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone behind-the-scenes during Tamasha

flashback- 2 yrs ago - “wonder how our new movie is going to do...” A post shared by Imtiaz Ali (@imtiazaliofficial) on Nov 23, 2017 at 7:19am PST

Tamasha's director Imtiaz Ali took to his Instagram profile to share a behind-the-scenes moment during the shooting of Tamasha two years ago. Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone can be seen looking into a reflective mirror in the photograph, with Ali captioning the snapshot "flashback- 2 yrs ago - 'wonder how our new movie is going to do. (sic)'”

Katrina Kaif is a desi girl

🌞🎈❤️❤️️u brosie @kkapadias A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Nov 23, 2017 at 11:02pm PST

Katrina Kaif can kill it in any avatar, and this has been proven time and time again. The latest is Kaif's Instagram post of her dressed up as the quintessential Desi Girl and the actor looks stunning as per usual. Kaif will be seen opposite Salman Khan in the upcoming film Tiger Zinda Hai which is all set for a 22 December release.