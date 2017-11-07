Smriti Irani, Ekta Kapoor reunite at ITA Awards; we decode what they could possibly be discussing

Who doesn't remember Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi?

That show where the female protagonist (played by Smriti Irani) married one man but three faces. Don't believe us? Ronit Roy, Amarr Upadhyay and Inder Kumar played the role of Mihir Virani. Blame accidents and compulsory plastic surgeries.

We're talking Ekta Kapoor's saas-bahu saga because she recently caught up with Smriti Irani at the Indian Television Academy Awards 2017 and their pictures sent us on a nostalgic trip. They are seen laughing and chatting in the photographs, the question being — What are they talking about?

Read on as we try to guess.

Ekta: Dear, I am making another TV show. I promise it's not regressive at all. There are modern-day women in it. Will you let the ministry take it easy on the show...because you know, people think my shows encourage patriarchy. So, will you?

Smriti: I don't know Ekta. You know how it is. Your shows have consistently shown unrealistically ideal women...I am not saying this. People are.

Ekta: Weren't you also one of them...?

Smriti: Anyway, what's the name of the show?

Ekta: Patni Dharma: A Way of Life

Smriti:

Ekta: I want 50 pairs of khadi kurta pyjamas for Lakshya. Please ask the textile ministry to deliver them.

Smriti: Gurl..you got it. But why 50?

Ekta: Because that kurta-clad Taimur hogs all the limelight. The only time Lakshya's clicked by the paps is either when Taimur is attending his birthday party or playing with him at school.

Smriti:

Ekta: I would like to thank Smriti for being such a great friend. She never said 'no' to anything when we were shooting for #KSBKBT. Three husbands, sleeping with makeup and jewellery on, waking up with makeup and jewellery on, existing with makeup and jewellery on, that ridiculous entry sequence which went on to inspire iconic memes, dealing with a 10-year-old hyper-active Hansika Motwani with a smile.

Smriti: *thinks* Why does she think I joined the ministry?