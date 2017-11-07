You are here:

Smriti Irani, Ekta Kapoor reunite at ITA Awards; we decode what they could possibly be discussing

FP Staff

Nov,07 2017 17:06 37 IST

Who doesn't remember Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi?

That show where the female protagonist (played by Smriti Irani) married one man but three faces. Don't believe us? Ronit Roy, Amarr Upadhyay and Inder Kumar played the role of Mihir Virani. Blame accidents and compulsory plastic surgeries.

We're talking Ekta Kapoor's saas-bahu saga because she recently caught up with Smriti Irani at the Indian Television Academy Awards 2017 and their pictures sent us on a nostalgic trip. They are seen laughing and chatting in the photographs, the question being — What are they talking about?

Read on as we try to guess.

smriti irani ekta kapoor 4

Ekta: Dear, I am making another TV show. I promise it's not regressive at all. There are modern-day women in it. Will you let the ministry take it easy on the show...because you know, people think my shows encourage patriarchy. So, will you?

Smriti: I don't know Ekta. You know how it is. Your shows have consistently shown unrealistically ideal women...I am not saying this. People are.

Ekta: Weren't you also one of them...?

Smriti: Anyway, what's the name of the show?

Ekta: Patni Dharma: A Way of Life

Smriti:

Image from Twitter/@irocksid

Image from Twitter/@irocksid

Ekta: I want 50 pairs of khadi kurta pyjamas for Lakshya. Please ask the textile ministry to deliver them.

Smriti: Gurl..you got it. But why 50?

Ekta: Because that kurta-clad Taimur hogs all the limelight. The only time Lakshya's clicked by the paps is either when Taimur is attending his birthday party or playing with him at school.

Smriti:

smriti irani 6

Ekta: I would like to thank Smriti for being such a great friend. She never said 'no' to anything when we were shooting for #KSBKBT. Three husbands, sleeping with makeup and jewellery on, waking up with makeup and jewellery on, existing with makeup and jewellery on, that ridiculous entry sequence which went on to inspire iconic memes, dealing with a 10-year-old hyper-active Hansika Motwani with a smile.

Smriti: *thinks* Why does she think I joined the ministry?

smriti irani ekta kapoor 3

tags: #Ekta Kapoor #Information and Broadcast Ministry #Smriti Irani

also see

Anupam Kher says Smriti Irani was informed of his private acting school before FTII appointment

Anupam Kher says Smriti Irani was informed of his private acting school before FTII appointment

Bipin Rawat asks HRD ministry to make book on highest gallantry awards recipients part of school curricula

Bipin Rawat asks HRD ministry to make book on highest gallantry awards recipients part of school curricula

Sushant Singh Rajput opts out of RAW: Will Bollywood put a check on actors' unprofessional behavior?

Sushant Singh Rajput opts out of RAW: Will Bollywood put a check on actors' unprofessional behavior?