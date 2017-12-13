Sivakarthikeyan confirms teaming up with Indru Netru Naalai director for upcoming sci-fi film

Actor Sivakarthikeyan has confirmed in a press meet recently that his next project will be a sci-fi thriller with filmmaker Ravi Kumar, who made a sure-footed directorial debut with the time-travel comedy Indru Netru Naalai which starred Vishnu Vishal in the lead role.

"The project with Ravi Kumar was finalised almost a year back. However, Sivakarthikeyan had already committed to director Mohan Raja's Velaikkaran and Ponram's untitled comedy entertainer then. But he was very generous and asked Ravi Kumar to go ahead and finish a project in between. But Ravi Kumar was particular about enhancing the script of the sci-fi film since it demanded enormous time and effort for the pre-production work," informs a source in the know.

In August this year, Sun TV, in a surprise announcement, revealed that they had grabbed the satellite rights of Sivakarthikeyan's next yet-to-be-titled film with director Vignesh Shivan. Later, reports emerged saying that the movie would be bankrolled by Gnanavel Raja's Studio Green, which still has Sivakarthikeyan's call-sheet for collaboration. There was a shred of uncertainty about whether Siva would commence Ravi Kumar's ambitious sci-fi film as his next or the Vignesh Shivan project.

Now, Sivakarthikeyan has officially confirmed that he will start shooting for Ravi Kumar's sci-fi film after his ongoing movie with director Ponram. The shooting of Ponram's comedy entertainer has been happening at a brisk pace in Tenkasi district for the past few weeks. Now, Sivakarthikeyan has taken a brief break from the shoot to promoteVelaikkaran, which is slated for December 22nd release worldwide.

The sci-fi film directed by Ravi Kumar will also be produced by RD Raja's 24 AM Studios, marking its third consecutive association with Sivakarthikeyan after Remo and Velaikkaran. Sources say they are already in talks with AR Rahman to compose music for the project. "The team is assembling a top-notch crew with experienced technicians. The pre-production work is currently going on in full swing. It will be made on a lavish scale with elaborate production values. If everything goes well, the project will kick-start in the second quarter of 2018," the source added.

After the release of Velaikkaran, Sivakarthikeyan will resume the shooting of Ponram's next, which is reportedly titled Seema Raja. The movie marks Siva's third collaboration with Ponram after successful box-office blockbusters such as Varuthapadatha Vaalibar Sangam and Rajini Murugan. The movie has Samantha Ruth Prabhu playing the romantic-interest of Siva. Also starring yesteryear heartthrob Simran, comedian Soori and veteran actor Napoleon in crucial roles, the film has music composed by D. Imman. The makers are eyeing a summer 2018 release.

Sivakarthikeyan is one of the fast-rising actors in Tamil cinema, and his forthcoming film Velaikkaran is an eagerly-anticipated film since it's the next and last big release for the trade in 2017.