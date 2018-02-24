You are here:

Singer Ankit Tiwari marries fiancée Pallavi Shukla; says he is overjoyed to start new journey

Ankit Tiwari got engaged to Pallavi Shukla on 20 February, and the singer-composer has now tied the knot according to an announcement on Instagram.

"This is one of the most beautiful days of my life as I begin a new chapter with the blessing of my family," Tiwari told IANS.

"We are all overjoyed, happy and excited to welcome Pallavi, my better half who completes me, into my life," he added.

Tiwari hasn't invited any Bollywood celebrity for the wedding, but will be throwing a reception party in Mumbai in the second week of March.

The singer-composer also posted an image from his engagement ceremony on his Instagram account.

The post read, "I will spend an eternity loving you, caring for you, respecting you, showing to you everyday that I hold you as high as the stars. #FinallyEngaged."

Back in 2014, Tiwari was arrested after being accused of rape and molestation by his former girlfriend.

Published Date: Feb 24, 2018 12:43 PM | Updated Date: Feb 24, 2018 12:43 PM