Simran's song 'Single Rehne De' featuring Kangana Ranaut is a desi-rap ode to singlehood

Hansal Mehta's upcoming film Simran starring Kangana Ranaut is all set to hit theatres on 15 September. The combination of a director of Mehta's calibre and an actress like Ranaut promises a film which will leave an impact on viewers.

Mehta's films — whether it is Shahid or Aligarh — have always been message-driven. Going by Simran's trailer and the songs which have been released so far, this film definitely follows the same trend. Ranaut's character Praful Patel is a divorcee caught between the social stigma surrounding broken marriages and the refreshing independence of singledom.

The latest song from the film, 'Single Rehne De', explains to the listener Praful Patel's feelings about this social issue, which Indian women face the brunt of even today.

'Single Rehne De', composed by Sachin-Jigar, is a mix of desi rap along with the contemporary groovy music. It features Ranaut in a world reminiscent of western-pop album videos — glitzy costumes, heavy make-up and quirky moves. This western touch is juxtaposed with Hindi-Gujarati rap ('Majaa ni life' is one of the catchphrases), which makes the song really addictive.

Sung by Shalmali Kholgade and Divya Kumar, and written by Vayu, this song mocks the unnecessary Indian preoccupation with marriage, and preaches singlehood instead.

Here's the song:

