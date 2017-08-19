Simran song 'Pinjra Tod Ke' features Kangana Ranaut breaking free and living life to the fullest

Kangana Ranaut-starrer Simran seems to be a complete slice-of-life film, with messages about life scattered in bits and pieces throughout. The trailer of the film introduced us to Ranaut's character Praful Patel, who is an aspiring, independent woman who lives life completely on her own terms.

Despite its deep philosophical tone, the film seems to have an undertone of simplicity, and hence seems more believable.

Imbibed with the same feel and look as that of the film, Simran's new song 'Pinjra Tod Ke' speaks, literally as well as metaphorically, about freedom and free will.

The music composers of the film, Sachin-Jigar, took to Twitter to release the song on 19 August. They tweeted:

Our favourite track amongst the whole new lot of songs we have made ! Do check it out ! #Pinjra@SunidhiChauhan5https://t.co/mM3E83CZBS — Sachin Jigar (@SachinJigarLive) August 19, 2017

Sung by Sunidhi Chauhan, 'Pinjra Tod Ke' features Ranaut as a woman who works in the housekeeping department of a hotel. She is full of life and enjoys the smallest things that life offers to her. She is quirky, funny and endearing, and at the same time, vulnerable. To put it succinctly, the song speaks of freedom from all shackles of inhibition, awkwardness, and shortcomings.

Simran has been written by Apurva Asrani along with Ranaut, and has been helmed by acclaimed movie director, Hansal Mehta. It is co-produced by Bhushan and Krishan Kumar's T-Series Films and Mehta's Karma Pictures. It is slated to release on 15 September.

