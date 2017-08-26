Simran: New song 'Meet', sung by Arijit Singh, has Kangana Ranaut on a quest for love, companionship

Kangana Ranaut-starrer Simran promises to be a tale of rediscovering oneself and making a mark of one's own. The songs of the film have been able to convey the essence of the film through their lyrics and soothing music. After 'Pinjra Tod Ke', a new song titled 'Meet' was released on 26 August.

'Meet', sung by Arijit Singh, composed by Sachin-Jigar and written by Priya Saraiya, hits the right notes and is heart-touching from the start. The song features Ranaut's character Praful Patel interacting with the men in her life in the film; the guy at her workplace, another one at a casino and finally Sohum Shah's character, who is Ranaut's love interest in the film.

The song speaks of companionship and of the search for true love. Ranaut's character is a divorcee and a loner. In the process of self-discovery, she comes across these men in her life at various junctures.

'Meet' has a melancholic melody that lingers and leaves a lasting impression. It is soft-paced and follows a medium-tempo which accentuates the feel of the song.

Simran stars Kangana Ranaut, Mark Justice, Sohum Shah, Esha Tewari Pande and Aneesha Joshi. Directed by Hansal Mehta, it is co-produced by Bhushan and Krishan Kumar's T-Series Films and Mehta's Karma Pictures. The film is slated to release on 15 September.

Watch the song here:

