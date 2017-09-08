Simran: CBFC reportedly directs Kangana Ranaut-starrer to cut down profanity

Hansal Mehta's film Simran has been in news for quite some time now. First it was the entire spat with writer Apoorva Asrani who had alleged that Kangana Ranaut has usurped his script and wrongfully taken co-writing credit for the film. Then, during the promotional activities, Ranaut made headlines when she openly discussed her past issues and fall out with Hrithik Roshan.

Much like Ranaut's real-life unabashed and unapologetically honest personality, her character in the film Simran, also speaks her mind. And, that hasn't gone down well with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

According to a report by DNA, the CBFC has ordered Mehta to do away with all the verbal profanities used in the film. The report states an unnamed source who claimed that Ranaut's character [in the film] "speaks from the heart and talks first, thinks later".

Ranaut plays the role of a Gujarati NRI who is a divorcee. She works in the housekeeping department of a hotel. As per the trailer, she is seen shop lifting, gambling and leading an independent life devoid of any inhibitions.

Simran stars Ranaut, Mark Justice, Sohum Shah, Esha Tewari Pande and Aneesha Joshi. It is co-produced by Bhushan and Krishan Kumar's T-Series Films and Hansal Mehta's Karma Pictures. The film is slated to release on 15 September.