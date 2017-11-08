Simon Cowell says those involved in cases of sexual misconduct 'get what they deserve'

London: Music mogul Simon Cowell claims he was put in situations when he entered the music industry as he addresses sexual misconduct.

He made the comment as he was quizzed about whether the sexual misconduct scandals in Hollywood would lead to change in the entertainment industry, reports thesun.co.uk.

Speaking at the Music Industry Trusts Award at the Grosvenor House Hotel, he said he hoped it would make a difference and admitted he believed those involved would "get what they deserve".

He said, "Well, I do (think there will be change) actually to be honest with you. Look, I have grown up in the music business. Even as a kid, I was put in situations when I was first working you know, it's not a very nice business.

"But people get what they deserve. That's all I'm going to say."

His comments are in light of the sexual misconduct scandal involving Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein.