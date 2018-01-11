Silicon Valley trailer: First season without TJ Miller looks funnier and wittier than before

Silicon Valley is returning for a fifth season, and HBO just released its latest trailer.

The fifth season of the TV series — which follows the lives of a group of friends trying to make their startup work in the big, bad world of computer programming — is the first to not star comedian T.J. Miller after his open-ended exit from the show at the conclusion of season four. From the trailer it seems that Pied Piper, the startup at the center of Silicon Valley's story, is going to have another interesting year in Palo Alto.

We see Richard Hendricks, the CEO of Pied Piper, meeting 50 of his new employees. We then find out that Richard is just as nervy and shy as ever. He struggles to give a quick inspiring speech to the new employees, and ends up throwing up behind his desk. The show also features the characters of Dinesh Chugtai, Bertram Gilfoyle, Jared Dunn, and Monica Hall.

T.J. Miller, who's return to the new season was unclear, has been embroiled in allegations of sexual misconduct from an individual Miller knew when he was a student at George Washington University.

Created by Mike Judge, John Altschuler and Dave Krinsky, Silicon Valley has been Emmy-nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series every year since its 2014 debut, but has yet to win. Silicon Valley season 5 will be premiere on 25 March. Thomas Middleditch, Zach Woods, Kumail Nanjiani, Martin Star and Amanda Crew will all return to reprise their roles in the new season.

You can watch the trailer here.

Published Date: Jan 11, 2018 12:38 PM | Updated Date: Jan 11, 2018 14:07 PM