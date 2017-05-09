Sienna Miller is latest celebrity to be targeted by hackers; actress' photos leaked online

Los Angeles: Actress Sienna Miller has become the latest celebrity whose nude photos have allegedly been leaked online by hackers.

The photos include a topless picture of the 35-year-old British actress.

There is some conjecture that the iCloud account of a friend was hacked, leading to the photo leak.

"Sienna will be devastated that these pictures have been put online by some weirdo," a source said.

Miller has not released a comment regarding the reported leaked pictures.

Previously, private pictures of Emma Watson, Amanda Seyfried, Demi Lovato, Katie Cassidy, Lucy Hale, Rose McGowan, Miley Cyrus, Suki Waterhouse and more stars were leaked online.

Kylie Jenner, Jennifer Lawrence, British actress Millie Mackintosh and English model Lacey Banghard were also targeted by the hackers.