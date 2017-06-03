Sidharth Malhotra's rickshaw ride, Kajol and family holiday in the Maldives: Social Media Stalker's Guide

What's more fun than passing off stalking celebrities on social media as work?

Very little, right?

And so, we scanned the Instagram and Twitter accounts of celebs from India and abroad, to bring to you weekly updates from the interwebz. Who tweeted to whom? Who reposted last night's party pics? Who went on a rant about what. Whatever it is, don't worry, we've got you covered.

We stalk, you read. Deal?

This edition of the Social Media Stalkers Guide has Kajol and Ajay Devgn's holiday pictures, Siddharth Malhotra's rickshaw ride and much much more.

So much stalking, such little time.

Sidharth Malhothra's rickshaw ride

Blast from the past ! took a #rikshaw to gym today #mumbai #culture 👍💪 A post shared by Sidharth Malhotra (@s1dofficial) on Jun 2, 2017 at 12:21am PDT

On Friday, 2 June, Sidharth Malhotra decided to break his convention by ditching his SUV and travelling like us commoners do, which made him remember the times before he was famous. The 'Baar Baar Dekho' star posted the photo of his ride on Instagram with a throwback tag. "Blast from the past ! took a #rikshaw to gym today," he captioned the picture.

Shahid teaches Misha how to clap

And she learns how to clap. 🔥🔥🔥 A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Jun 2, 2017 at 10:28am PDT

The father-daughter duo is once again together and like always Shahid’s baby girl, Misha has mastered another skill. She has learnt how to clap. And, daddy Shahid cannot hold back his happiness on his toddler’s another first.

Kajol and Ajay Devgn's family holiday

Vitamin F - Family pic.twitter.com/1qsAyRxacA — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) May 30, 2017

💃💃💃 A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol) on May 30, 2017 at 7:34am PDT

We all know that Ajay Devgn and Kajol are very private about their family life and rarely post candid moment with their kids Nysa and Yug. So when Ajay Devgn posted a picture of wife Kajol and daughter Nysa as the two are enjoying a vacation with friends in the Maldives, it came as a sweet surprise. Ajay captioned it, "Vitamin F – Family."

Kajol also posted a picture on her Instagram with Nysa.

Riteish Deshmukh celebrates his son's first birthday

Today is a Special Day ... Our son turns one... Happy Birthday Rahyl .. you are a blessing straight from heaven. @geneliadpic.twitter.com/95IU1F5IIF — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) June 1, 2017

It is Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh’s younger son Rahyl’s first birthday and the two parents seems to be really happy on the day.

While Genelia shared an adorable image of herself and Rahyl, Riteish's posted an adorable video of him trying to make a cheesecake for his son. Watch this video at your own risk -- it will make you go awwwww

Amitabh celebrates his marriage anniversary

T 2443 - June 3, 1973 .. 44 years of marriage .. thank you all for the wishes you send .. grateful and filled with love .. !! pic.twitter.com/Pl1eegkAEQ — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) June 2, 2017

On June 3, 1973, superstar Amitabh Bachchan married Jaya Bachchan. They were co-stars of films like Bansi Birju and Ek Nazar. On the occasion of their 44th wedding anniversary, Big B shared a picture of himself with Jaya Bachchan on Twitter and wrote, "June 3, 1973 .. 44 years of marriage .. thank you all for the wishes you send .. grateful and filled with love .. !!"

Beyonce and Blue Ivy

😁🇺🇸 A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on May 29, 2017 at 11:43pm PDT

This summer, famed entertainers Beyoncé and Jay Z will welcome two bundles of joy (Beyonce is expecting twins).

On Memorial Day, Queen Bey posted a sweet photo showing off her blooming baby bump as well as her daughter, Blue Ivy and captioned it with a smiley and American flag. .