Sidharth Malhotra's Bhojpuri comments on TV show irk Neetu Chandra; Aiyaary actor later apologises

IANS

Jan,23 2018 15:08 27 IST

Mumbai: Actor Sidharth Malhotra, after being reprimanded by actor-producer Neetu Chandra, has apologized for his comment on Bhojpuri and said he didn't mean any disrespect to the language.

Sidharth Malhotra (left); Neetu Chandra (right). Facebook images

"I recently tried speaking a new language while I was on a TV show. In the process if I inadvertently hurt anyone's feelings or sentiments, I apologize and assure you that no disrespect was meant in any way," Sidharth tweeted.

Sidharth was promoting his upcoming film Aiyaary on a reality TV show where he was given a task of repeating dialogues from superstar Salman Khan's film Tiger Zinda Hai in Bhojpuri. However, the actor ended up saying the language gives a "latrine kind" of feeling.

Actress Neetu Chandra took to Twitter to slam Sidharth.

Neetu wrote: "So disappointed. Sidharth Malhotra, someone who is so fortunate to work with best, who despite being an outsider has made a name for himself, for you to use your words so loosely to disrespect Bhojpuri on national television. Shocked! How on earth does speaking Bhojpuri gives you a latrine feeling. Shame on you."

Aiyaary is releasing on 9 February.

Published Date: Jan 23, 2018 15:08 PM | Updated Date: Jan 23, 2018 15:08 PM

