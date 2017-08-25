You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Entertainment News

Sidharth Malhotra trolled for plugging A Gentleman in tweet on Gurmeet Ram Rahim verdict riots

EntertainmentFP StaffAug, 25 2017 20:38:30 IST

Sidharth Malhotra is having a heck of a Friday.

On the one hand, his film A Gentleman has released to fairlypositive reviews; on the other hand, he gets trolled for plugging his film in a tweet asking people of Haryana and Punjab to stay safe in wake of the riots around Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim's rape case verdict.

This tweet evoked an instant reaction on Twitter, and several people accused the actor of being 'tone deaf', among other things (by which we mean memes).

Sidharth Malhotra responded to these tweets as well, claiming he made those comments before the verdict:

He received flak from from politician Omar Abudullah too.

Here is some of the response Sidharth Malhotra's tweets have received on Twitter:


Published Date: Aug 25, 2017 08:32 pm | Updated Date: Aug 25, 2017 08:38 pm


Also See







Caraoke: Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana groove to songs from Bareilly Ki Barfi while on the road



Top Stories





Cricket Scores