Sidharth Malhotra trolled for plugging A Gentleman in tweet on Gurmeet Ram Rahim verdict riots

Sidharth Malhotra is having a heck of a Friday.

On the one hand, his film A Gentleman has released to fairlypositive reviews; on the other hand, he gets trolled for plugging his film in a tweet asking people of Haryana and Punjab to stay safe in wake of the riots around Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim's rape case verdict.

To all the people of Haryana , please stay safe. Hope you can see our film soon #Agentleman#PeaceAndLove — Sidharth Malhotra (@S1dharthM) August 25, 2017

This tweet evoked an instant reaction on Twitter, and several people accused the actor of being 'tone deaf', among other things (by which we mean memes).

Is this guy for real @S1dharthM if you don't know what to say best to stay shut. https://t.co/BTSghxHLSj — Rahul Kanwal (@rahulkanwal) August 25, 2017

After this shameless tweet people should bycott his film — Sadak ka Gunda 😎 (@Raggi03) August 25, 2017

R u really so stupid — pallavi ghosh (@_pallavighosh) August 25, 2017

Sidharth Malhotra responded to these tweets as well, claiming he made those comments before the verdict:

To people who are commenting on my morning tweets,they were made before the verdict ! Thoughts n prayers — Sidharth Malhotra (@S1dharthM) August 25, 2017

Its really sad to see the situation worsen since morning and see people in Punjab and Haryana https://t.co/u8TeWwEaW0 and prayers. — Sidharth Malhotra (@S1dharthM) August 25, 2017

He received flak from from politician Omar Abudullah too.

I thought a couple of my tweets may have been a bit thoughtless when protestors started dying but this takes the bloody cake. https://t.co/DqW5nFT1Hv — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) August 25, 2017

Here is some of the response Sidharth Malhotra's tweets have received on Twitter:

To be fair, maybe @S1dharthM didn't mean what came across as an outrageous tweet. We are too quick to judge as always. Just a thought. — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) August 25, 2017

People upset with @S1dharthM pls relax. I'm sure he didn't mean to be insensitive. He tweeted way before the verdict. He is a genuine guy — Milap (@zmilap) August 25, 2017