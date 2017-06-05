Sidharth Malhotra to start shooting for Neeraj Pandey's Aiyaary in Kashmir

Actor Sidharth Malhotra has finished shooting for the Ittefaq remake and will soon head for the shoot of Aiyaary to Kashmir.

"I just finished shooting 'Ittefaq'. I am done with it. Now I'm going to start Neeraj Pandey's Aiyaary very soon. I am going to Kashmir and shoot. So, I am prepping for that and looking forward for that shoot," Malhotra said on the sidelines of GQ Awards here on Sunday night.

Aiyaary is a crime drama written and directed by Neeraj Pandey. The film is based on a real ncident. It also features Manoj Bajpayee in a pivotal role. The film was announced in April 2017 and scheduled to release on 26 January 2018. Malhotra had earlier taken to Twitter to reveal the poster of the film. Read more about the film here.

Asked about the difference between style and fashion, Malhotra said, "Style is something that you have and fashion is something that you buy. So, I believe in a variety of things which changes every day. It goes by my mood, by the month."

Speaking on the most stylish man and woman in the film industry, Malhotra said, "Best man is Mr (Amitabh) Bachchan, and also Saif Ali Khan... Among the women, of course, Sonam Kapoor and I think Priyanka Chopra."