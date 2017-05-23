Sidharth Malhotra signs film with Raj Kumar Gupta, has three more in the pipeline

Sidharth Malhotra, who already has three films lined-up for the coming eight months, gets on board for Raj Kumar Gupta's next project according to a DNAreport. Sidharth is currently shooting for Ittefaq with Sonakshi Sinha. He has another upcoming project Aiyaary with Manoj Bajpayee.

Raj Kumar Gupta, who had made his directorial debut with the critically acclaimed Aamir in 2008, has apparently been working on the script of a thriller for over a year now.

After the script-writing process was finished, he approached Malhotra to play the lead in the movie. Malhotra has given him the nod and his team is figuring out his dates, so that the makers can go ahead with the film as soon as possible, according to the report.

The report also mentions that the thriller will be an interesting collection of real-life events. The shooting will commence by this year's end after Sidharth gets done with Neeraj Pandey's Aiyaary.

Raj Kumar Gupta had a different film in mind before jumping on to this project.

Another DNAreport says that Kareena Kapoor was approached by Gupta for Section 84 but the film was dropped because Kapoor was demanding a lot of changes to the script. When all her demands were not met, she dropped out of the film. The film remains on hold for now.

Sidharth, who was last seen in Baar Baar Dekho opposite Katrina Kaif will soon be seen opposite Jacqueline Fernandez in Reloaded, which hits the screens on 25 August.