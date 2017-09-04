Sidharth Malhotra may play late Captain Vikram Batra in Kargil martyr's upcoming biopic

Sidharth Malhotra, whose last film A Gentleman tanked at the box office, has reportedly signed another film. According to DNA, the actor has been roped in to play Late Captain Vikram Batra, who sacrificed his life for the Indian nation during the Kargil War in 1999.

Malhotra already has two more films lined up — Abhay Chopra's directorial debut Ittefaq and Neeraj Pandey's Aiyaary. However, Capt. Batra's biopic has managed to pique his interest and he is gearing up to bring the Captain's story to the big screen.

The same report also suggests that the actor feels close to the character since his grandfather was in the army and he understands the sentiments attached to the role.

He has some big shoes to fill, since Capt. Batra's stories of valour and patriotism are widespread. Also, the army officer is a posthumous recipient of the Param Vir Chakra, which is India's highest honour for valour.

After playing a double role in A Gentleman opposite Jacqueline Fernandez, Malhotra might play a dual role in the biopic as well. Capt. Batra has an identical twin brother and their relationship might be explored in the film, too. Therefore, the actor might have to bring both these characters alive on celluloid.