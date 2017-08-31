Shubh Mangal Saavdhan: Watch Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar in a candid conversation

Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar who previously worked together in Dum Laga Ke Haisha are collaborating once again for Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, and recently gave an exclusive interview to Firstpost. Hosted by Vikram Thapa, the pair covered a variety of topics in the candid chat.

Khurrana felt that five years after Vicky Donor, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan was an organic transition. Talking about the reason behind why the actors choose the scripts that they do, Khurrana said that he picks up screenplays that are unique, quirky and which say something to the audience and the society at large. For Pednekar, her character needs to portray a certain amount of strength. While picking a script she thinks about whether she would want to go watch the movie as a member of the audience, and if the answer is affirmative then the Toilet: Ek Prem Katha actor makes sure to pick that script.

Pednekar terms Shubh Mangal Saavdhan as "India's first family sex comedy that is very clean". Calling it a progressive film, the Dum Laga Ke Haisha actor feels that this movie will start conversations around sex rather than make the viewer uncomfortable. Khurrana also reinstated that Aanand L Rai would not make a movie that is "sleazy, creepy or cringe worthy". The two actors also talk about how being an outsider in Bollywood has a certain advantage to it, however at the end of the day everyone only gets a certain number of chances to prove their mettle, and in the end it is one's choices that make or break them in the Indian film industry.

Thapa also gets the actors to indulge in a game where they call up an obscure baba sitting in Rajasthan and ask him to prescribe medicine for a "gents problem". The quirky interview is rounded off with a small rendition of a semi classical song by Khurrana that the actor has sung in the movie as well.

Shubh Mangal Saavdhan is an Aanand L Rai production directed by RS Prasanna and is a remake of Prasanna's 2013 Tamil film Kalyana Samayal Sadham. The film stars Ayushmann and Bhumi as a couple who have to come to terms with the former's erectile dysfunction, but set about trying to get their families and the society's approval for the same.