Shubh Mangal Saavdhan: Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar's film cleared with U/A certificate

Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar's upcoming comedy film on erectile dysfunction, has been cleared with a U/A certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification. As per DNA, the film which deals with the pressure of performance on men, has been passed without a single cut.

The trailer of Shubh Mangal Saavdhan created a frenzy among the audiences who could not stop laughing at the clever yet hilarious yet one-liners.

However, according to www.newsnation.in, despite being humour-heavy, the makers of the film were expecting an adult certificate due to the taboo subject of penile dysfunction.

Lead actor Khurrana, visibly elated, spoke to DNA, expressing his satisfaction with the board's decision. "This just shows that the CBFC is progressive and supports the content of our film, which deals with performance-anxiety among men," he said. He also mentioned that viewers will realise the importance of the film once they watch it in theaters.

This wave of liberalism that seems to have influenced the CBFC's decisions, comes after the sacking of Pahlaj Nihalani, former chief of the board. Nihalani, known for being unreasonably tough on several films, was shown the door and replaced by lyricist and poet Prasoon Joshi. The industry had welcomed the change, hoping for some relaxation in the process of film certification.

It was earlier reported that a Punjabi film titled Toofan Singh, was denied certification for being excessively violent, under Joshi. However, for the makers of Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, the board's decision comes as a breather.