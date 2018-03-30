Shruti Haasan to star opposite Vidyut Jammwal in Mahesh Manjrekar's upcoming family drama

Within hours of confirmation that Vidyut Jammwal will be seen in a very important role in Mahesh Manjrekar's family drama co starring Naseeruddin Shah and Amol Palekar, there has since been speculation about the leading lady opposite Vidyut. According to reports, it is none other than Shruti Haasan.

While the news of Vidyut's presence was confirmed by the film's producer Vijay Galani, insiders revealed the name of the female counterpart. In earlier reports, Galani had already hinted that negotiations were on with a popular actress who will be taking charge of a series of incidents in the film. Now that Shruti too has locked her dates for the film after an initial verbal nod, the name is out in the open.

“Shruti was approached with the script some time ago. She had loved the basic concept of the film, which is about an NRI who comes back to his country and how things change for him. She had verbally given her nod to the project but hadn’t signed on the dotted line. She has finally locked her dates for the film now," a source was quoted as saying by DNA.

Shruti and Vidyut have already worked together in the yet-to-release Yaara. The makers said that their steaming chemistry could not be overlooked and thus, they felt this pair will do an equally good job in the film.

The yet to be titled Mahesh Manjrekar film goes on floor in June and also has Prateik Babbar and Jisshu Sengupta in two other pivotal roles.

Published Date: Mar 30, 2018 10:32 AM | Updated Date: Mar 30, 2018 10:32 AM