Shraddha Kapoor says Saaho co-star Prabhas is 'one of the best people' she has met

Shraddha Kapoor, who will be seen sharing screen space with Prabhas in the upcoming film Saaho, says the Baahubali star is an absolute darling to work with. Shraddha did a question and answer session with her fans on 20 December on Twitter, where she was asked about Prabhas. "He is an absolute darling. One of the best people I have met," Shraddha replied. With Saaho, she is marking her entry into South Indian cinema.

Shraddha, daughter of actor Shakti Kapoor, finds it hard to choose between her different talents. "It's so hard to choose! I love acting, singing and dancing. Am living my dream everyday so, love every single thing about it," Shraddha tweeted. During the chat, Shraddha also expressed her desire to work with actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Ranbir Kapoor.

Saaho is Prabhas' first outing since the mega blockbuster, SS Rajamouli's war epic Baahubali 2: The Conclusion earlier this year. Neil Nitin Mukesh will play the chief antagonist and will be seen leading a brigade of villains that include his fellow Bollywood actors Jackie Shroff, Chunky Pandey, Tinnu Anand, Mahesh Manjrekar and Mandira Bedi.

The film also stars Tamil actor and playback singer Arun Vijay and Malayalam actor Lal. It is co-produced by UV Creations and Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. It will be simultaneously released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

With inputs from IANS.